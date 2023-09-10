'Seeking help is not a shameful act' - FIlm explores women's addiction struggles





A scene from the documentary 'The Sound of Drowning'. Photo supplied.

Women are often faced with enormous barriers on that first step to addiction recovery but through a community of other women, they find the support they need.

This is explored in a compelling documentary called The Sound of Drowning about women and their stories from addiction to recovery.

The film follows the journey of eight women from the ages of 19 to 69 years who come from different backgrounds and cultures.

It's produced by Tami Jacobs and Anél Sherren, an addictions counsellor, who also features in the film.

Speaking to Sara-Jayne Makwala-King, Jacobs who's still in recovery, spoke about her personal struggles in seeking help and how this film is being used as a platform to encourage women to step forward.

During her own experience, she found that there were fewer women in treatment than men.

She attributes this to the stigma of addiction.

It's very hard for women to admit they're addicts. It's like they're saying they can't take care of the people they're supposed to take care of. We also found out that women don't feel safe. They don't know what goes into treatment and what recovery is going to be like. It's a scary thing to take a step into the unknown. Tami Jacobs, The Sound of Drowning producer

Even for women that aren't mothers, there's this idea that women are the caregivers and have to live up to a certain standard that doesn't allow for us to admit that we are struggling. There's a lot of shame involved. Anél Sherren, addictions counsellor

The film tackles how societal standards placed on women prevents them from taking that first step.

I avoided treatment for a long time because I didn't think I looked like women in my family and I spent a long time trying to fit into this box of what I thought women should be. We'll go into a situation to protect us from having to expose how bad things have really gotten. Anél Sherren, addictions counsellor

Jacobs hopes the film's message will inspire more women to break this cycle and get help.

There's no shame in being an addict. It's a disease and help is out there. Seeking help is not a shameful act, it's something we need to do to get better. My life is infinitely better than active addiction. Tami Jacobs, The Sound of Drowning producer

The film is available for free on Youtube. Click here