Just the Hits
Africa
Opinion
New satire shows the ugly side of transformation

10 September 2023 11:56 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Satire
diversity
corporate transformation

SJ speaks to writer and director Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni - best known for the award-winning Sainthood- about her latest work Delela on at the Baxter until 16 September. Delela (verb): to be disrespectful, cheeky, rude, out of line.
Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni in-studio with SJ
Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni in-studio with SJ

A new political satire is forcing South Africans to confront the ugly side of living in a post-democratic country.

Delela conducts a ruthless audit of racial and economic privilege through vanity philanthropy.

'Delela' is a verb which means to be disrespectful, cheeky, rude or out of line.

It's written and directed by Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni, best known for the award-winning, Sainthood.

Delela is running at the Baxter Theatre until 16 September 2023 and follows an explosive premiere at last years’ National Arts Festival.

The cast includes Daniel Barney Newton, Katlego Lebogang, Frances Sholto-Douglas and Fadzai Simango. Delela follows the story of The Strauss-Smith Foundation, one of South Africa’s oldest and wealthiest private charitable foundations as they embark on an ambitious ‘transformation and diversity’ project.

The transformation project, which is managed by the heirs to the Strauss-Smith family fortune played by Newton and Sholto-Douglas, proves tumultuous when a new diversity challenges the family’s sense of responsibility towards the project and a public relations disaster ensues.

In 2021, there was an organisation that had issues with racism and brought in the assistance of the Nelson Mandela Foundation to help them with the transformation process. A few months down the line, the foundation pulled out as they felt this organisation just wanted to look good. When it came down to the nitty-gritty, they weren't willing to put in the actual work. I thought this is a big thing in the social politic of South Africa and all over the world.

Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni, Delela writer and director

Vanity philanthropy, this thing of giving back to look good, is an interesting thread especially when it covers up histories that are not so pleasant. But if you do your part, for example on Nelson Mandela Day, it should be fine right...yet there's no internal work.

Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni, Delela writer and director

Wa Noni believes Delela is an invitation to every South African to "come with the worst, most problematic version of themselves".

Whether you've thought or done something, it's interesting to put all the ugly on the table. The characters will depict this for you.

Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni, Delela writer and director

South Africans haven't had an opportunity to do that. Since the turn of democracy, we're all very concerned with this happy-go-lucky rainbow nation. We were making sure everyone could see we're the poster child for this. We never put our ugly on the table and now it's all creeping out.

Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni, Delela writer and director

Delela runs until the 16th September at the Baxter theater.

To book tickets, click here

Scroll up for the full conversation.




10 September 2023 11:56 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Satire
diversity
corporate transformation

