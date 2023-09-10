Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
15:00 - 17:00
US Open: Kgothatso Montjane claims second grand slam of the year

10 September 2023 11:41 AM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
US Open
Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane
wheelchair tennis
Donald Ramphadi

The wheelchair tennis ace and her Japanese partner, Yui Kamiji, snatched the title after a walkover when one of their doubles final opponents couldn't play due to illness.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Kgothatso Montjane is a US Open doubles champion.

The wheelchair tennis ace and her Japanese partner, Yui Kamiji, snatched the title after a walkover when one of their doubles final opponents couldn't play due to illness.

The pair were meant to play formidable opponents, top-seeded Dutch pair Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen who withdrew from the match.

The US Open win marks Montjane and Kamiji’s second Grand Slam title of the year, adding to their victory in June at the Roland-Garros .

Meanwhile, in the quads event, Donald Ramphadi and his doubles partner, Andy Lapthorne secured the runner-up spot at the US Open after going down 6-1, 6-2 to the Dutch top seeds Sam Schroder and Niels Vink.

READ MORE: Doubles delight for Montjane & Ramphadi at US Open

Roland Garros: SA's Donald Ramphadi is a double's grand slam champion

Roland Garros: Kgothatso Montjane grabs doubles grand slam

In June, Ramphadi rewrote history when he became the first black South African since 1981 to win a Roland-Garros title with his doubles partner Andy Lapthorne.

Later that day, Montjane and Kamiji claimed their Roland-Garros title.


This article first appeared on EWN : US Open: Kgothatso Montjane claims second grand slam of the year




