



JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Kgothatso Montjane is a US Open doubles champion.

The wheelchair tennis ace and her Japanese partner, Yui Kamiji, snatched the title after a walkover when one of their doubles final opponents couldn't play due to illness.

The pair were meant to play formidable opponents, top-seeded Dutch pair Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen who withdrew from the match.

Yui Kamiji & Kgothatso Montjane claim the wheelchair women's doubles title! 🏆 @DeloitteUS | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/d9nXJOnQvA ' US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

The US Open win marks Montjane and Kamiji’s second Grand Slam title of the year, adding to their victory in June at the Roland-Garros .

Meanwhile, in the quads event, Donald Ramphadi and his doubles partner, Andy Lapthorne secured the runner-up spot at the US Open after going down 6-1, 6-2 to the Dutch top seeds Sam Schroder and Niels Vink.

South Africa's Donald Ramphadi secured the runner-up spot at the @USOpen alongside his doubles partner Andy Lapthorne. They gave it their all but fell short in the doubles final, losing 6-1, 6-2 to the Dutch top seeds Sam Schroder and Niels Vink. #USOpen #WheelchairTennis pic.twitter.com/ZblFlZKCVz ' Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) September 9, 2023

In June, Ramphadi rewrote history when he became the first black South African since 1981 to win a Roland-Garros title with his doubles partner Andy Lapthorne.

Later that day, Montjane and Kamiji claimed their Roland-Garros title.

This article first appeared on EWN : US Open: Kgothatso Montjane claims second grand slam of the year