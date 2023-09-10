US Open: Kgothatso Montjane claims second grand slam of the year
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Kgothatso Montjane is a US Open doubles champion.
The wheelchair tennis ace and her Japanese partner, Yui Kamiji, snatched the title after a walkover when one of their doubles final opponents couldn't play due to illness.
The pair were meant to play formidable opponents, top-seeded Dutch pair Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen who withdrew from the match.
Yui Kamiji & Kgothatso Montjane claim the wheelchair women's doubles title! 🏆 @DeloitteUS | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/d9nXJOnQvA' US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023
The US Open win marks Montjane and Kamiji’s second Grand Slam title of the year, adding to their victory in June at the Roland-Garros .
Meanwhile, in the quads event, Donald Ramphadi and his doubles partner, Andy Lapthorne secured the runner-up spot at the US Open after going down 6-1, 6-2 to the Dutch top seeds Sam Schroder and Niels Vink.
READ MORE: Doubles delight for Montjane & Ramphadi at US Open
Roland Garros: SA's Donald Ramphadi is a double's grand slam champion
Roland Garros: Kgothatso Montjane grabs doubles grand slam
South Africa's Donald Ramphadi secured the runner-up spot at the @USOpen alongside his doubles partner Andy Lapthorne. They gave it their all but fell short in the doubles final, losing 6-1, 6-2 to the Dutch top seeds Sam Schroder and Niels Vink. #USOpen #WheelchairTennis pic.twitter.com/ZblFlZKCVz' Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) September 9, 2023
In June, Ramphadi rewrote history when he became the first black South African since 1981 to win a Roland-Garros title with his doubles partner Andy Lapthorne.
Later that day, Montjane and Kamiji claimed their Roland-Garros title.
This article first appeared on EWN : US Open: Kgothatso Montjane claims second grand slam of the year
More from Sport
World Cup winner! Ndlovu Youth Choir covers 'World in Union' for RWC & Boks
The beloved South African choir released a stirring rendition of the Rugby World Cup anthem as the tournament kicked off in France.Read More
Going down memory lane with SA football legend Gavin Lane on #MSW legends night
The former Orlando Pirates defender reflected on his career more than 20 years since his retirement from the game.Read More
Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide
With everyone talking about the Bokke you might feel like getting involved in the gees - here are some basic tips about the game.Read More
Man United record the biggest transfer loss in a decade – report
Manchester United have spent a record £1.19 billion more on transfers than they have recoupled through player sales.Read More
The top 10 most rugby OBSESSED countries, that may just surprise you
As rugby world cup season officially kicks off, the rugby spirit is in the air all around the world.Read More
Want to watch the rugby somewhere vibey? Check out this authentic French spot
Experience French hospitality while watching the Rugby World Cup at Alliance Française du Cap in Loop Street.Read More
Rugby World Cup: "They won't see us coming." David O’Sullivan predicts finals
The clock is ticking before the Rugby World Cup kicks off later today - here's David O'Sullivan's predictions.Read More
What is it like being a player at a Rugby World Cup? Victor Matfield explains...
Victor Matfield was part of the squad that took the 2007 Rugby World Cup title.Read More
SABC buys rights to broadcast (some) Rugby World Cup games just before kick-off
The agreement comes just in time for kickoff on Friday when France takes on New Zealand in the opening match.Read More