Tums The Narrator takes home the ultimate prize at DSTV Content Creator Awards
The best content creators in the country were celebrated on Saturday at the second DSTV Content Creator Awards.
The Awards shine a light on "people who make us feel good" and "celebrates the people, brands and agencies behind thumb-stopping content."
This year, the categories were divided into two groups, namely Captivating Content and Special Interest.
There was also an opportunity for fans to cast their vote in the categories: Content of the Year, SOL Best Content Creator, Cause, Emerging Content Creator, Funniest Content, Podcast of the Year, Alter Ego, and Song of the Year.
Tums The Narrator walked away with the ultimate prize of the night, winning in the category 'Content of the Year'.
Here’s the list of all the winners:
• Content of the Year - Tums the Narrator
• Song of the Year - AKA ft. Nasty C - 'Lemons (Lemonade)’
• SOL Best Content Creator - Mandisi Tshingana
• Dance - Justin De Nobrega
• Travel and Lifestyle - Wander With Iana
• Foodie - Mush Kitchen
• Alter Ego - Sipho Twala for That Mozambican Dude
• Thumb-stopping - Donovan Goliath
• Knowledge Sharing - Becoming Dr Andy
• Automotive - Juliet Mc Guire
• Podcast of the Year - Podcast and Chill With Mac G
• Emerging Content Creator - God's Butler
• Fashion and Style - Kefilwe Mabote
• Sports Fan - Lemii LoCo
• Best Brand Collaboration - EssenceMediaCom for #IndodaCanShave
• Visual Art - Karabo Poppy
• Funniest Content - Ikho Kweba
• Cause/Social Commentary - Doctor Siya for Bridging the Gaps in Sexual and Reproductive Health Education
Mhlali Ndamase was the recipient of the OG Award.
This article first appeared on 702 : Tums The Narrator takes home the ultimate prize at DSTV Content Creator Awards
Source : https://twitter.com/ContentAwardsSA/status/1700604841456779289/photo/1
