Calls for public comment on plans to rename building after Desmond and Leah Tutu
The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu was one of South Africa's most prolific political and religious figures - a symbol of peace and reconciliation.
Now there's a move to memoralise the anti-apartheid icon and his wife Leah Tutu by renaming the Old Granary building after them.
The City of Cape Town’s Public Participation Unit will soon commence with a commenting process on a proposal for the building to be renamed ‘Desmond and Leah Tutu House’.
The participation process will be officially launched at the Old Granary building on Saturday, 16 September 2023 from 9.30am
Our vision is to carry on the legacy of Desmond and Leah Tutu who have not only made notable contributions to the political and socio-cultural identity of Cape Town and South Africa, but are global icons for virtue and fortitude of character.James Vos, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth
The Old Granary building, situated at 11 Buitenkant Street in Zonnebloem, was originally constructed between 1808 and 1813. Over the past 200 years, it has been used as a bakery, granary, jail for women, customs house, court and police office, and Public Works offices.
In 2015, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation co-funded the refurbishment to allow the foundation to use the space as a peace centre, archive centre, and a museum, and City of Cape Town office space. To comment:
Send an email to: naming@capetown.gov.za or click [here](http:// www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay) .
The closing date for comments is 30 September 2023.
