'Payroll loans' leave workers penniless
Jonathan Fairbairn was in conversation with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.
According to a recent City Press article, regulators are investigating irregular payroll deduction systems for unregulated loans.
It's reported that some employers are engaging in unethical practices with their employees' credit providers.
This practice is believed to be widespread among municipal workers.
City Press reportedly received pay slips from municipal workers who were taking home a portion of their salaries due to so-called payroll loans.
"In one case, a mother of two children, with an unemployed husband, had total loan deductions of R5 000 off her basic salary of R10 000. She had over R200 000 of debt with the credit providers."
Roelofse explains in his blog that the findings in the article have revealed deeply concerning practices within the lending industry.
He adds that these practices highlight the urgent need for tighter regulations to protect vulnerable consumers who are being preyed on.
You can see how stranded and desperate households have become.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
The quick solution is to find a loan to get through the month.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Payroll loans' leave workers penniless
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/coins-banknotes-money-currency-1726618/
More from Local
Calls for public comment on plans to rename building after Desmond and Leah Tutu
The public is invited to the Old Granary building for the launch of a commenting period to rename the building after Desmond and Leah Tutu.Read More
'Seeking help is not a shameful act' - FIlm explores women's addiction struggles
As part of a series of Recovery Month interviews on Weekend Breakfast, SJ speaks to Durban filmmaker, Tami Jacobs and addictions counsellor Robyn Dreyer about The Sound of Drowning, a compelling, insightful, and gently inspiring short documentary about women and their journey from addiction to recoveryRead More
[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks
Skipper Siya Kolisi responded in kind, thanking the young choir in French on Instagram.Read More
Homeless Capetonian doesn't give up till he finds help for distressed seal
Eventually helped by sympathetic strangers in Camps Bay with access to a car, the man succeeded in his goal of getting the seal pup to people who could save his life.Read More
World Cup winner! Ndlovu Youth Choir covers 'World in Union' for RWC & Boks
The beloved South African choir released a stirring rendition of the Rugby World Cup anthem as the tournament kicked off in France.Read More
'Buthelezi one of our most impactful leaders whether you shared his views or no'
Political analyst and PSC chair Professor Somadoda Fikeni reflects on the legacy of Mangosuthu Buthelezi after his death at the age of 95.Read More
IFP says Buthelezi's loss is devastating, a blow for SA and the Zulu nation
Buthelezi’s successor, Velenkosini Hlabisa has vowed to continue with Buthelezi’s legacy of service.Read More
No reason for civil society to fear new intelligence bill - Ntshavheni
The General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill, due to be tabled in Parliament soon, will subject NGOs and churches to security vetting, with the intention of curbing terror financing.Read More
Ramaphosa on Buthelezi's passing: 'An outstanding political and cultural leader'
The 95-year-old passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.Read More