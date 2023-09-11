



DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government is communicating with President Cyril Ramaphosa's office to grant Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi an official funeral.

Buthelezi died during the early hours of Saturday morning at the age of 95.

The former Zulu prime minister will be buried on Friday in his hometown of Ulundi, north of Durban.

The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal noted the complex relationship it had with the late Inkatha Freedom Party founder.

READ: IFP wishes to continue reconciliatory talks with ANC, as per Buthelezi’s wish

However, the ruling party in the province instructed Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to write to The Presidency and apply for an official funeral for Buthelezi.

This is in recognition of Buthelezi's service in government as a former Minister of Home Affairs, member of Parliament and his work as the Zulu prime minister.

The late Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini was granted a special category one funeral by The Presidency in 2019.

A special official category one funeral is granted to persons of extraordinary credentials with elements of military ceremonial honours.

This article first appeared on EWN : KZN govt communicating with Presidency to grant Buthelezi official funeral