KZN govt communicating with Presidency to grant Buthelezi official funeral
DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government is communicating with President Cyril Ramaphosa's office to grant Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi an official funeral.
Buthelezi died during the early hours of Saturday morning at the age of 95.
The former Zulu prime minister will be buried on Friday in his hometown of Ulundi, north of Durban.
The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal noted the complex relationship it had with the late Inkatha Freedom Party founder.
READ: IFP wishes to continue reconciliatory talks with ANC, as per Buthelezi’s wish
However, the ruling party in the province instructed Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to write to The Presidency and apply for an official funeral for Buthelezi.
This is in recognition of Buthelezi's service in government as a former Minister of Home Affairs, member of Parliament and his work as the Zulu prime minister.
The late Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini was granted a special category one funeral by The Presidency in 2019.
A special official category one funeral is granted to persons of extraordinary credentials with elements of military ceremonial honours.
This article first appeared on EWN : KZN govt communicating with Presidency to grant Buthelezi official funeral
More from Local
'People were killed and Buthelezi worked hand in glove with those responsible'
Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the founding president of the Inkatha Freedom Party, passed away this weekend, leaving a complicated legacy.Read More
Meyiwa murder trial: Witness statement admissibility likely to be disputed
The defence was told by Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng to prepare an argument on the admissibility of constable Sizwe Zungu’s statement, following their questioning of its discrepancies.Read More
'Payroll loans' leave workers penniless
It's reported that some employers are engaging in unethical practices with their employees' credit providers.Read More
Calls for public comment on plans to rename building after Desmond and Leah Tutu
The public is invited to the Old Granary building for the launch of a commenting period to rename the building after Desmond and Leah Tutu.Read More
'Seeking help is not a shameful act' - FIlm explores women's addiction struggles
As part of a series of Recovery Month interviews on Weekend Breakfast, SJ speaks to Durban filmmaker, Tami Jacobs and addictions counsellor Robyn Dreyer about The Sound of Drowning, a compelling, insightful, and gently inspiring short documentary about women and their journey from addiction to recoveryRead More
[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks
Skipper Siya Kolisi responded in kind, thanking the young choir in French on Instagram.Read More
Homeless Capetonian doesn't give up till he finds help for distressed seal
Eventually helped by sympathetic strangers in Camps Bay with access to a car, the man succeeded in his goal of getting the seal pup to people who could save his life.Read More
World Cup winner! Ndlovu Youth Choir covers 'World in Union' for RWC & Boks
The beloved South African choir released a stirring rendition of the Rugby World Cup anthem as the tournament kicked off in France.Read More
'Buthelezi one of our most impactful leaders whether you shared his views or no'
Political analyst and PSC chair Professor Somadoda Fikeni reflects on the legacy of Mangosuthu Buthelezi after his death at the age of 95.Read More