World Cup opening weekend: Victory for the Boks but some TOUGH games lie ahead

The weekend highlight for South Africans was the resounding Springboks victory over Scotland on Sunday evening, marking an exciting start to the tournament for us.

In the opening game on Friday, hosts France beat New Zealand 27 -13.

Teixeira says the All Blacks have taken their foot off the pedal a bit.

They have been that side that has always been able to push, and yet all of a sudden they seem to be stuttering and stumbling. Anthony Teixeira, Sports Reporter - EWN

It was a stunning display from France. Anthony Teixeira, Sports Reporter - EWN

In the other games of the weekend, Italy beat Namibia, Ireland beat Romania, Australia beat Georgia, England beat Argentina and Japan beat Chile.

Teixeira says that the match between Ireland and Romania, where Ireland won 82 -8, shows that the Springboks need to be prepared for a tough game against the Irish on 23 September.

If we aren’t willing to make it a little bit of a dirtier game, or a little bit grunty, we are going to suffer. Anthony Teixeira, Sports Reporter - EWN

