World Cup opening weekend: Victory for the Boks but some TOUGH games lie ahead
Africa Melane speaks with Anthony Teixeira, a sports reporter with EWN.
The weekend highlight for South Africans was the resounding Springboks victory over Scotland on Sunday evening, marking an exciting start to the tournament for us.
In the opening game on Friday, hosts France beat New Zealand 27 -13.
RELATED: Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide
Teixeira says the All Blacks have taken their foot off the pedal a bit.
They have been that side that has always been able to push, and yet all of a sudden they seem to be stuttering and stumbling.Anthony Teixeira, Sports Reporter - EWN
It was a stunning display from France.Anthony Teixeira, Sports Reporter - EWN
In the other games of the weekend, Italy beat Namibia, Ireland beat Romania, Australia beat Georgia, England beat Argentina and Japan beat Chile.
RELATED: The top 10 most rugby OBSESSED countries, that may just surprise you
Teixeira says that the match between Ireland and Romania, where Ireland won 82 -8, shows that the Springboks need to be prepared for a tough game against the Irish on 23 September.
If we aren’t willing to make it a little bit of a dirtier game, or a little bit grunty, we are going to suffer.Anthony Teixeira, Sports Reporter - EWN
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : World Cup opening weekend: Victory for the Boks but some TOUGH games lie ahead
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/QUr0R1VZPNw
More from Sport
SAB, Hollywoodbets and Pineapple brought the RWC to SABC screens for R58 million
These three brands helped the SABC obtain sub-licence rights from MultiChoice to broadcast the Rugby World Cup (RWC).Read More
'Green jerseys EVERYWHERE!' - Capetonian in France experiencing Rugby World Cup
Hennie Botha, a lucky Capetonian who is on holiday in France, speaks about the vibe in the country during the Rugby World Cup.Read More
Springboks off to a great start at the Rugby World Cup
South Africa got the job done with an 18–3 win over Scotland in their first game at the Rugby World Cup over the weekend.Read More
US Open: Kgothatso Montjane claims second grand slam of the year
The wheelchair tennis ace and her Japanese partner, Yui Kamiji, snatched the title after a walkover when one of their doubles final opponents couldn't play due to illness.Read More
World Cup winner! Ndlovu Youth Choir covers 'World in Union' for RWC & Boks
The beloved South African choir released a stirring rendition of the Rugby World Cup anthem as the tournament kicked off in France.Read More
Going down memory lane with SA football legend Gavin Lane on #MSW legends night
The former Orlando Pirates defender reflected on his career more than 20 years since his retirement from the game.Read More
Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide
With everyone talking about the Bokke you might feel like getting involved in the gees - here are some basic tips about the game.Read More
Man United record the biggest transfer loss in a decade – report
Manchester United have spent a record £1.19 billion more on transfers than they have recoupled through player sales.Read More
The top 10 most rugby OBSESSED countries, that may just surprise you
As rugby world cup season officially kicks off, the rugby spirit is in the air all around the world.Read More