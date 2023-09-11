MPs set to seal Mkhwebane’s fate in vote to remove her from office
CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate will be sealed on Monday when the National Assembly votes on her impeachment.
Members of Parliament (MPs) from the 14 political parties represented in the house will gather at the Cape Town City Hall Monday afternoon, for the unprecedented vote on the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution.
The vote comes more than a year since the start of the Section 194 inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.
The inquiry in August adopted its final report, finding the Public Protector guilty of incompetence and misconduct in some of her investigations.
The 400 National Assembly members will consider the Section 194 inquiry's final report, which recommended Mkhwebane's permanent removal.
The adoption of the report will first be debated before it goes to a special vote, requiring two-thirds or over 260 MPs to vote in support of it.
The African National Congress’s (ANC) 229 seats and the Democratic Alliance's (DA) 85 seats will be enough to see the motion passed and all - but confirm Mkhwebane's removal.
Last week, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the party knew how it would vote.
“The issue around Mkhwebane in the ANC is a straight issue really. We don't spend sleepless nights about it. So, we know how we're going to vote come the day,” he said.
Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declined requests by the African Transform Movement and the United Democratic Movement for a secret ballot vote, confirming that the roll call method of voting would be used.
This article first appeared on EWN : MPs set to seal Mkhwebane’s fate in vote to remove her from office
More from Politics
'Buthelezi one of our most impactful leaders whether you shared his views or no'
Political analyst and PSC chair Professor Somadoda Fikeni reflects on the legacy of Mangosuthu Buthelezi after his death at the age of 95.Read More
IFP says Buthelezi's loss is devastating, a blow for SA and the Zulu nation
Buthelezi’s successor, Velenkosini Hlabisa has vowed to continue with Buthelezi’s legacy of service.Read More
We remember Mangosuthu Buthelezi (95) and his long, impactful career
The Zulu prince and founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has died at the age of 95.Read More
Political enigma Mangosuthu Buthelezi passes away aged 95
Prince Buthelezi, or as many others call him - uMmntwana wakwa Phindangenee – has been without question one of the most polarising political figures South Africa has ever produced.Read More
'We owe them nothing, 30 years is enough,' says Malema on ANC
EFF leader Julius Malema says South Africans do not owe the governing party any loyalty when it comes to the 2024 general elections.Read More
Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day?
It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the sudden appearance of the United Arab Emirates.Read More
Mosebenzi Zwane faces more punishment after failing to appear before Parly
In March, Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests found Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel and benefits, and sanctioned him to apologise in the National Assembly, but he failed to attend.Read More
'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve'
As we near the next election, the ANC - in power for three decades - wants voters to link SA's current crises to apartheid.Read More
ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties
The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report.Read More