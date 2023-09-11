Springboks off to a great start at the Rugby World Cup
Mandy Wiener speaks to rugby commentator Andy Capostagno about the Springboks' first game at the Rugby World Cup.
South Africa got the job done with an 18–3 win over Scotland in their first game at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday (10 September).
The Springboks notably dominated the third quarter, scoring two tries.
What impressed me was the way they stopped Scotland from playing. They closed down Finn Russell at fly-half, and without him, the Scots couldn’t really put together any attack.Andy Capostagno, rugby commentator
While South Africa’s Manie Libbok had a few quick-thinking moves, the Springboks did lose about 11 points to his boot.
Not having a kicker for the tournament is going to be a big problem.
Capostagno says he is aware the kickers are working hard, with Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe as alternatives.
When you get to the sharp end of the tournament and there aren’t too many opportunities to score, you’ve got to take all of them… [I hope] they are putting pressure on each other.Andy Capostagno, rugby commentator
While the Springboks will take on Romania next (Sunday, 17 September), much of their focus will be on the game against Ireland on Saturday, 23 September.
Capostagno says there shouldn’t be much difference between the team line-up that faced Scotland and the team that will take on Ireland – injuries permitting.
Eben Etzebeth’s injury from the first game is one to watch. He won’t be needed in the game against Romania which should give him two weeks to rest up.
If Etzebeth’s injury [from the first game] is a bad one, then they will probably have to fly in another lock of which there are a couple of very decent ones available.Andy Capostagno, rugby commentator
Scroll up to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : Springboks off to a great start at the Rugby World Cup
Source : Aletta Harrison/EWN
