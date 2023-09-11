Rugby World Cup BOOSTS inverter sales: 'People want to watch their team'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Orlando Luis, CEO and technical director of Brights Hardware.
Imagine this, you are busy watching the Rugby World Cup final, the Springboks are moments away from scoring the winning try and suddenly… everything goes dark.
This is THE nightmare scenario for South African sports fans, and demand for inverters has shot up to prevent this from becoming a reality.
RELATED: World Cup opening weekend: Victory for the Boks but some TOUGH games lie ahead
Households, bars, and restaurants have all been investing in loadshedding mitigating solutions to ensure they don’t miss any of the Rugby World Cup action.
Luis says every time loadshedding hits stage four there is an increase in demand for all products to keep the power on, and the World Cup has just supercharged this phenomenon.
People are definitely wanting to find ways that they can watch their favourite teams.Orlando Luis, CEO/Technical Director - Brights Hardware
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Rugby World Cup BOOSTS inverter sales: 'People want to watch their team'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95139295_friends-watching-soccer-game-on-tv-at-home.html
More from Lifestyle
Happy 58th birthday, Moby! We look back at his best tunes
From 'Porcelain' to 'Natural Blues', jam along to Moby's 10 best songs.Read More
Do you feel burnt out? Here's some tips on how to reset
Resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane help interrogate the phenomenon of burnout, the signs that you might be experiencing burnout and if so how do you regain balance.Read More
Tums The Narrator takes home the ultimate prize at DSTV Content Creator Awards
The Awards celebrates the people, brands and agencies behind thumb-stopping content.Read More
‘Cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death in SA'
September is Heart Awareness Month.Read More
[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks
Skipper Siya Kolisi responded in kind, thanking the young choir in French on Instagram.Read More
Homeless Capetonian doesn't give up till he finds help for distressed seal
Eventually helped by sympathetic strangers in Camps Bay with access to a car, the man succeeded in his goal of getting the seal pup to people who could save his life.Read More
Something 'bout September: Cailyn Shelby drops new single ahead of debut LP
Cape Town muso Cailyn Shelby is exploring life and music in London, where she plans to work with 'a whole bunch of' different producers.Read More
How to take care of your kidneys - damage can happen with no symptoms
Professor Errol Gottlich shares advice on how to take care of your kidneys, which is critically important for your well-being.Read More
Recharging your parenting: ‘We make better choices when we're energised’
With Spring being in the air, now is probably a good time to reboot before the silly season sets in.Read More