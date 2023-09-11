



South Africans have three brands to thank for bringing the Rugby World Cup to SABC screens.

South African Breweries (SAB), Hollywoodbets and Pineapple forked out about R58 million ($3M) so that the SABC could obtain sub-licence rights from MultiChoice to broadcast the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

South African Breweries (SAB) paid most of this cost through its Castle Lager beer brand.

Until this, South Africans who did not have DStv’s R799 per month Premium subscription (more, for satellite-based viewers) would not have been able to watch the Rugby World Cup at home.

With these rights, the SABC can broadcast 16 matches, including all Springbok matches.

