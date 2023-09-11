'People were killed and Buthelezi worked hand in glove with those responsible'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Beauregard Tromp, an investigative journalist and author.
Buthelezi passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 95.
His passing has highlighted dark parts of his legacy, with some branding him a warlord.
RELATED: 'Buthelezi one of our most impactful leaders whether you shared his views or no'
Tromp says that, after 1994, Buthelezi positioned himself as an elder statesman, but prior to this he was often butting heads with the ANC.
He places the IFP founding president firmly at the centre of tens of thousands of deaths amid a bloody war between Inkatha and the ANC.
People were killed and he worked hand in glove with the people responsible for this.Beauregard Tromp, Investigative Journalist/Author
RELATED: IFP says Buthelezi's loss is devastating, a blow for SA and the Zulu nation
Inkatha was, is, Buthelezi. It is something he created in his image.Beauregard Tromp, Investigative Journalist/Author
Trom argues that Buthelezi put himself in a position where the Zulu King essentially needed to know that he was on board before making a decision.
Mangosuthu Buthelezi [controlled] the space that is Kwazulu Natal. Without his say-so, you [couldn’t] actually do any work there.Beauregard Tromp, Investigative Journalist/Author
Listen to the interview for more.
More from Local
KZN govt communicating with Presidency to grant Buthelezi official funeral
The 95-year-old former Zulu prime minister and Inkatha Freedom Party founder died on Saturday morning and will be buried on Friday.Read More
Meyiwa murder trial: Witness statement admissibility likely to be disputed
The defence was told by Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng to prepare an argument on the admissibility of constable Sizwe Zungu’s statement, following their questioning of its discrepancies.Read More
'Payroll loans' leave workers penniless
It's reported that some employers are engaging in unethical practices with their employees' credit providers.Read More
Calls for public comment on plans to rename building after Desmond and Leah Tutu
The public is invited to the Old Granary building for the launch of a commenting period to rename the building after Desmond and Leah Tutu.Read More
'Seeking help is not a shameful act' - FIlm explores women's addiction struggles
As part of a series of Recovery Month interviews on Weekend Breakfast, SJ speaks to Durban filmmaker, Tami Jacobs and addictions counsellor Robyn Dreyer about The Sound of Drowning, a compelling, insightful, and gently inspiring short documentary about women and their journey from addiction to recoveryRead More
[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks
Skipper Siya Kolisi responded in kind, thanking the young choir in French on Instagram.Read More
Homeless Capetonian doesn't give up till he finds help for distressed seal
Eventually helped by sympathetic strangers in Camps Bay with access to a car, the man succeeded in his goal of getting the seal pup to people who could save his life.Read More
World Cup winner! Ndlovu Youth Choir covers 'World in Union' for RWC & Boks
The beloved South African choir released a stirring rendition of the Rugby World Cup anthem as the tournament kicked off in France.Read More
'Buthelezi one of our most impactful leaders whether you shared his views or no'
Political analyst and PSC chair Professor Somadoda Fikeni reflects on the legacy of Mangosuthu Buthelezi after his death at the age of 95.Read More