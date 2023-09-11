Streaming issues? Report here
'Are we complaining just to complain?' Rugby analyst on Springboks' win

11 September 2023 10:39 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

Brendan Nel speaks to Lester Kiewit about the Springboks’ victory over Scotland in their opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Rugby writer and analyst Brendan Nel speaks to Lester Kiewit.

Listen to their conversation below.

Yes, the Springboks won their first Rugby World Cup match against Scotland on Sunday evening!

While some expressed joy over their win, others couldn't stop talking about the team's kit.

Kiewit asks, "was it teal, aqua or turquoise? Was it sponsored by CheckersSixty60? What happened?"

Nel says it doesn't matter what colour their kit was - the Bokke won.

So, are we complaining just to complain?

RELATED: SAB, HOLLYWOODBETS AND PINEAPPLE BROUGHT THE RWC TO SABC SCREENS FOR R58 MILLION

The rugby analyst also says that this was "not the greatest game to watch with one or two injuries but we ended up with a win and that's all that matters."

Kiewit notes that this was an important game to win as it helps South Africa move out of Group B and into the quarter-finals where they will take on Ireland.

RELATED: WORLD CUP OPENING WEEKEND: VICTORY FOR THE BOKS BUT SOME TOUGH GAMES LIE AHEAD

"Viewers can see the pressure put on Manie to perform early on in Sunday's game, but he was definitely man of the match and he's been exceptional", mentions Nel.

Nel says after the Boks' first win, the time until the next game gives the team time to play with strategy and long-term planning against whoever makes it to the quarter-finals.

Nel also says that "lots can still happen in this World Cup but week one went well so we take it week by week."

Nel reminiscences about France's game which "was tactical and their discipline was exceptional, showing that they are going to be very hard to beat."

RELATED: SPRINGBOKS OFF TO A GREAT START AT THE RUGBY WORLD CUP

Catch up on future Springbok games airing below:

South Africa vs Romania: 17 September, 3pm

South Africa vs Ireland: 23 September, 9pm

South Africa vs Tonga: 1 October, 9pm

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




11 September 2023 10:39 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

