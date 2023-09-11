Oh my sole! South African beach offers oldest evidence yet of human footwear
When and where did our ancestors first fashion footwear?
According to a piece in The Conversation, over the past 15 years along the Cape south coast, more than 350 vertebrate track sites have been identified.
This includes multiple tracks made by humans who were either walking or jogging barefoot, which could be seen by toe impressions.
However, the team from the African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience at Nelson Mandela University also discovered similar track ways which contained no toe impressions – this led the team to investigate further on the timeline as to when humans first fashioned footwear.
After various experiments crafting different types of footwear, the team concluded that "an open, hard sole design, with tracks made on moist, moderately soft but nonetheless cohesive sand, best fitted the findings at the three fossil track sites."
Given to the possibility of erosion or poor preservation, it was essential that crisp track margins were evident.This meant having an approximate hominin footprint outline.
The team notes that while the evidence provided is suggestive, as of yet, they do not find it conclusive.
It is amazing, this treasure trove of fossils and discoveries that are coming out of the Cape south coast.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Source : Charles Helm via The Conversation
