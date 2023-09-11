Happy 46th birthday, Ludacris! 7 fun facts you may not know about him
Ludacris celebrates his 46th birthday today (11 September).
The Grammy award-winning rapper and actor has had a groundbreaking and successful career.
Here are seven lesser-known facts about the icon entertainer:
· His full name is Christopher Brian Bridges. He was born and raised in Atlanta.
· He rose to fame as a radio DJ in the mid-1990s, formally known as Chris ‘Luva Luva’ on Atlanta’s local radio station Hot 97.5.
Ludacris was a DJ on Hot 97.5 pic.twitter.com/eKysZv1KNT' Brett Boham (@breyyyattt) March 11, 2023
· Remember Fear Factor? The show was revived in 2017 with Ludacris as the host.
We did Fear Factor 🤮 pic.twitter.com/XUwC6YjSsm' Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) July 12, 2018
· Ludacris is a successful businessman. He co-owns Conjure Cognac liquor, his own record label, Disturbing tha Please, and even his own restaurant chain, Chicken + Beer.
· He has four daughters, which he credits as some of his biggest inspirations for his music.
A story in three parts with Ludacris and his daughters' Hermaden (Fan Account) (@IChoseViolences) September 5, 2023
Beyoncé wore them out 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WrcQP63Q2L
· He has released nine studio albums and one EP, along with many mixtapes, and compilation albums with far too many singles to count.
It should be a CRIME to have THIS much fun with people you Love 🙏🏾#LoversAndFriendsFest' Ludacris (@Ludacris) May 16, 2022
Photo Cred
@justnjames_ & @gregnoire pic.twitter.com/ApcFxNPmLR
· He always buys a car from every Fast & Furious movie he is in – pretty cool.
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 46th birthday, Ludacris! 7 fun facts you may not know about him
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Fort_Wainwright_hosts_first_summer_concert_in_two_years_(1).jpg
More from Entertainment
New satire shows the ugly side of transformation
SJ speaks to writer and director Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni - best known for the award-winning Sainthood- about her latest work Delela on at the Baxter until 16 September. Delela (verb): to be disrespectful, cheeky, rude, out of line.Read More
[WATCH] 'A chance of a lifetime’: Mzansi Youth Choir makes it to AGT finale
The choir from Soweto once again wowed the judges making it through to the finale of season 18 of America's Got Talent.Read More
Something 'bout September: Cailyn Shelby drops new single ahead of debut LP
Cape Town muso Cailyn Shelby is exploring life and music in London, where she plans to work with 'a whole bunch of' different producers.Read More
World Cup winner! Ndlovu Youth Choir covers 'World in Union' for RWC & Boks
The beloved South African choir released a stirring rendition of the Rugby World Cup anthem as the tournament kicked off in France.Read More
Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide
With everyone talking about the Bokke you might feel like getting involved in the gees - here are some basic tips about the game.Read More
Want to watch the rugby somewhere vibey? Check out this authentic French spot
Experience French hospitality while watching the Rugby World Cup at Alliance Française du Cap in Loop Street.Read More
SABC buys rights to broadcast (some) Rugby World Cup games just before kick-off
The agreement comes just in time for kickoff on Friday when France takes on New Zealand in the opening match.Read More
Goldfish on being stranded at Burning Man: 'Mud won't stop the music!'
Dominic Peters of Goldfish speaks about his experience of being stuck in the muddy aftermath of heavy rainfall at Burning Man.Read More
Danny Masterson ('That 70s Show') gets 30 years to life behind bars for rape
Actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape.Read More