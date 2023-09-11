



Ludacris celebrates his 46th birthday today (11 September).

The Grammy award-winning rapper and actor has had a groundbreaking and successful career.

Here are seven lesser-known facts about the icon entertainer:

· His full name is Christopher Brian Bridges. He was born and raised in Atlanta.

· He rose to fame as a radio DJ in the mid-1990s, formally known as Chris ‘Luva Luva’ on Atlanta’s local radio station Hot 97.5.

Ludacris was a DJ on Hot 97.5 pic.twitter.com/eKysZv1KNT ' Brett Boham (@breyyyattt) March 11, 2023

· Remember Fear Factor? The show was revived in 2017 with Ludacris as the host.

We did Fear Factor 🤮 pic.twitter.com/XUwC6YjSsm ' Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) July 12, 2018

· Ludacris is a successful businessman. He co-owns Conjure Cognac liquor, his own record label, Disturbing tha Please, and even his own restaurant chain, Chicken + Beer.

· He has four daughters, which he credits as some of his biggest inspirations for his music.

A story in three parts with Ludacris and his daughters



Beyoncé wore them out 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WrcQP63Q2L ' Hermaden (Fan Account) (@IChoseViolences) September 5, 2023

· He has released nine studio albums and one EP, along with many mixtapes, and compilation albums with far too many singles to count.

It should be a CRIME to have THIS much fun with people you Love 🙏🏾#LoversAndFriendsFest



Photo Cred

@justnjames_ & @gregnoire pic.twitter.com/ApcFxNPmLR ' Ludacris (@Ludacris) May 16, 2022

· He always buys a car from every Fast & Furious movie he is in – pretty cool.

This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 46th birthday, Ludacris! 7 fun facts you may not know about him