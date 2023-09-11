Russian delegation attends North Korea’s 75th anniversary, arms talks may follow

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in supp... 11 September 2023 5:03 PM
[LISTEN] 'We continue to recover money every month': UIF on TERS fraud cases TERS was set up by the government as a means to intervene and rescue companies negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 11 September 2023 4:55 PM
Work to fully recover train services in CT at an advanced stage - Chikunga Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, as well as Human Settlements Minister Mmaloko Kubayi and Public Works Minister Sihle Zikala... 11 September 2023 4:26 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhweb... 11 September 2023 3:50 PM
ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA The DA has been challenging the ruling party on its cadre deployment policy in two separate cases over the last three years, sayin... 11 September 2023 2:30 PM
A ‘doomsayer’ with ‘hatred’ for Buthelezi – IFP on City Press’ Makhanya The City Press editor penned a piece on the IFP founder on Sunday following his death at the weekend, calling Buthelezi a murderou... 11 September 2023 9:59 AM
View all Politics
Avian flu outbreak might result in a shortage of eggs in South Africa This is also likely to result in an increase in the retail price of eggs. 11 September 2023 7:36 PM
Why is businesses insolvency on the rise in SA and globally? The World Insolvency Conference is currently being held in Tokyo, Japan. 11 September 2023 6:38 PM
[LISTEN] Why you should invest in your children's future as soon as they're born Many parents want their children to have the best opportunities possible, but it can be tough to financially provide this. 11 September 2023 1:12 PM
View all Business
Chimpanzees are NOT pets, no matter what social media tells you Chimpanzees are our closest living relatives. Primates are not pets. 11 September 2023 12:26 PM
Oh my sole! South African beach offers oldest evidence yet of human footwear Footwear has evolved over the years but when did our ancestors first fashion footwear? 11 September 2023 11:22 AM
Happy 58th birthday, Moby! We look back at his best tunes From 'Porcelain' to 'Natural Blues', jam along to Moby's 10 best songs. 11 September 2023 9:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] What's the deal with the 'traffic lights' at the Rugby World Cup? Is it for communication or for passing on tactical information? 11 September 2023 3:24 PM
Fans frustrated after SABC World Cup coverage crashes during Springbok game Shortly after the Springboks versus Scotland game kicked off, the SABC’s website and streaming platform crashed. 11 September 2023 11:07 AM
'Are we complaining just to complain?' Rugby analyst on Springboks' win Brendan Nel speaks to Lester Kiewit about the Springboks’ victory over Scotland in their opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. 11 September 2023 10:39 AM
View all Sport
America's Got Talent's Putri Ariani's U2 cover is why Simon Cowell loves his job Simon Cowell noted that U2 cleared the song for Ariani to sing on America's Got Talent. 11 September 2023 12:45 PM
Happy 46th birthday, Ludacris! 7 fun facts you may not know about him Grammy award-winning rapper and actor Ludacris turns 46 today. 11 September 2023 10:26 AM
New satire shows the ugly side of transformation SJ speaks to writer and director Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni - best known for the award-winning Sainthood- about her latest work De... 10 September 2023 11:56 AM
View all Entertainment
'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder A yoga class was cut short after someone called the police to report a “mass killing” after seeing people lying on the floor. 11 September 2023 11:36 AM
Russian delegation attends North Korea’s 75th anniversary, arms talks may follow This past weekend, North Korea marked 75 years since its founding and 75 years of Kim dynasty rule. 11 September 2023 10:56 AM
[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks Skipper Siya Kolisi responded in kind, thanking the young choir in French on Instagram. 9 September 2023 6:56 PM
View all World
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Russian delegation attends North Korea’s 75th anniversary, arms talks may follow

11 September 2023 10:56 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
North Korea
Kim Jong Un

This past weekend, North Korea marked 75 years since its founding and 75 years of Kim dynasty rule.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent (Skip to 1:56).

The Kim family has ruled North Korea since the country was founded in 1948.

Over the weekend there was a parade to celebrate the founding day, which was attended by a Russian and Chinese delegation.

According to Gilchrist, there were plenty of flags, fireworks, and uniformed paramilitary brigades.

RELATED: [WATCH] Strange TikTok account claims to show life in North Korea

No actual troops, no missiles. So, this was not a full flexing of their military muscles.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

He adds that Kim Jong Un could likely be visiting Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin and offer North Korean weapons to help in their war against Ukraine.

© shahin55/123rf.com
© shahin55/123rf.com

RELATED: Russia deploys elite fighting group as Ukraine counter-offensive sees some gains

It is all about the supply of weaponry, isn’t it?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

According to the Guardian, North Korea is one of the few countries that supported Russia from the beginning with its invasion of Ukraine.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Russian delegation attends North Korea’s 75th anniversary, arms talks may follow




11 September 2023 10:56 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
North Korea
Kim Jong Un

More from World

Picture: pexels.com

'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder

11 September 2023 11:36 AM

A yoga class was cut short after someone called the police to report a “mass killing” after seeing people lying on the floor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of French schoolkids singing the SA anthem with the Springboks @SiyaKolisi on Instagram

[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks

9 September 2023 6:56 PM

Skipper Siya Kolisi responded in kind, thanking the young choir in French on Instagram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ogonekipit/123rf.com

China's draft law bans clothes that 'hurt the country's feelings'

8 September 2023 10:14 AM

China has drafted a new law that bans clothes or speech that could 'hurt the feelings’ of the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: US Actor Danny Masterson. Picture: Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV from Culver City via Wikimedia Commons

Danny Masterson ('That 70s Show') gets 30 years to life behind bars for rape

8 September 2023 7:47 AM

Actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: FC Bayern Munich. Picture: JörgGehlmann via Wikimedia Commons

Rwanda sponsors Bayern Munich, sportswashing allegations follow

7 September 2023 5:43 PM

Germany’s biggest football club, Bayern Munich, has struck a controversial sponsorship deal with Rwanda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No man left behind: Brave Vietnam vet awarded Medal of Honor 55 years later

7 September 2023 5:07 PM

President Biden presented the award to U.S. Army helicopter pilot Larry Taylor at the White House on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China's Great Wall. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ermell

Construction workers severely damage China’s Great Wall looking for shortcut

6 September 2023 12:01 PM

Finding a shortcut isn’t always the best answer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

French state schools sends home dozens of girls wearing banned Muslim abayas / Wikimedia Commons: Giuseppe Pinto

French state schools send home dozens of girls wearing banned Muslim abayas

6 September 2023 11:28 AM

France believes that any religious sign in state schools and government buildings violate secular laws.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

22 years in jail for ex-Proud Boys leader for role in Capitol Hill riot

6 September 2023 11:16 AM

In Enrique Tarrio's defence, his lawyer called him a 'misguided patriot' and a 'keyboard ninja'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

Football star killed in Panama amid rising gang violence

5 September 2023 1:31 PM

Gilberto Hernández was shot and killed in the town of Colón which is overrun by gang violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Work to fully recover train services in CT at an advanced stage - Chikunga

Local

[LISTEN] 'We continue to recover money every month': UIF on TERS fraud cases

Local

ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Yenqatsiwe ibheyili kuMagudumana, ukhonjwe indlela uMkhwebane

11 September 2023 9:08 PM

Etzebeth out with shoulder injury for up to 10 days

11 September 2023 8:39 PM

Shadrack Sibiya was active in Meyiwa probe despite Hawks sacking, court hears

11 September 2023 8:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA