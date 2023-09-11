Russian delegation attends North Korea’s 75th anniversary, arms talks may follow
The Kim family has ruled North Korea since the country was founded in 1948.
Over the weekend there was a parade to celebrate the founding day, which was attended by a Russian and Chinese delegation.
According to Gilchrist, there were plenty of flags, fireworks, and uniformed paramilitary brigades.
RELATED: [WATCH] Strange TikTok account claims to show life in North Korea
No actual troops, no missiles. So, this was not a full flexing of their military muscles.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
He adds that Kim Jong Un could likely be visiting Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin and offer North Korean weapons to help in their war against Ukraine.
RELATED: Russia deploys elite fighting group as Ukraine counter-offensive sees some gains
It is all about the supply of weaponry, isn’t it?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
According to the Guardian, North Korea is one of the few countries that supported Russia from the beginning with its invasion of Ukraine.
This article first appeared on 702 : Russian delegation attends North Korea’s 75th anniversary, arms talks may follow
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_133905904_silhouettes-of-rockets-against-the-background-of-the-flag-of-north-korea.html?vti=o21rnxhh8cbvd9xl7p-1-8
