Fans frustrated after SABC World Cup coverage crashes during Springbok game





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman on Barb’s Wire about the latest trending stories.

After all the drama to get Rugby World Cup coverage to SABC, fans were less than pleased with the technical glitches that happened during the Springboks game on Sunday.

A number of South Africans took to social media to complain that they couldn’t stream the Springboks versus Scotland game through the broadcaster's online streaming service, SABC+.

Just a few minutes into the national anthems, several people reported the platform crashed.

So @SABCPlus just crashed just as we were singing the national anthem for the @Springboks. I wonder why no one cares about this failed corporation anymore🤔🤔. To @SuperSportTV we go!! ' Thuto Makenete (@Thutoafrica) September 10, 2023

Is anyone else also not able to access SABC PLUS app? Too may users? Eish, but SABC cries for not being able to "bring" rugby to the nation. Shortage on capacity. ' Willem de Villiers (@WillemdV100) September 10, 2023

In a short statement on the day, SABC Sport said it was ‘aware’ of the issues and technicians were reportedly attending to it.

The public broadcaster secured the rights to broadcast 16 matches from the tournament in an agreement at the 11th hour.

Prior to the agreement, fans would only have had access to the Rugby World Cup through DStv’s most expensive Premium package.

Friedman says the SABC’s partial rights agreement was a big win because majority of South Africans do not have DStv.

But then, shame, during the anthem it crashed… How did you manage to mess this up SABC? Barbara Friendman – Barb’s Wire

