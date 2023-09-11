Court to hear DA's case against NERSA tariff hike: ‘Electricity is a RIGHT’





Lester Kiewit speaks to John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance leader.

The opposition party has said that NERSA’s tariff hike is extortionate.

They are arguing that the national increase is unaffordable for most South Africans.

In addition to this, they want the electricity crisis and loadshedding to be declared unconstitutional.

RELATED: Cape Town to upgrade Steenbras Dam to protect residents against loadshedding

[Electricity] is a basic human right along with water. John Steenhuisen, DA Leader

Steenhuisen says that NERSA is putting far too much pressure on households.

He adds that this is one of the issues with Eskom having a monopoly on electricity supply and opening the market would bring down the prices.

Eskom has for decades simply not spent enough on grid development… that is why we are left behind in a terrible situation where the lights are off in our homes and our businesses. John Steenhuisen, DA Leader

RELATED: Mashatile promises to ‘put load shedding behind us’ by 2024

John Steenhuisen at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

If loadshedding was declared unconstitutional, Steenhuisen says that it would force the government to put a workable plan on the table to fix the situation.

Listen to the interview above for more.