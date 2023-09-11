[LISTEN] Why you should invest in your children's future as soon as they're born





Clement Manyathela speaks to Thembeka Khumalo, Senior Client Experience Manager at Satrix.

For many parents saving for their child and teaching them financial responsibility is a priority.

However, with the cost of living continuously rising, it can be hard to find the right way to give your child a financial advantage.

Parents can generally help boost their child’s financial future in two ways, through saving and investing, both of which have advantages and disadvantages.

RELATED: How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children

Saving involves putting the money aside in a bank account for your child, which they can access at a later stage.

This is great for having security and liquidity with your money, however there is the downside of it losing purchasing power due to inflation.

Investing involves taking a risk and buying into assets, which may have a higher value over time but has higher risks.

RELATED: Twelve-year-old investment whizz shares tips for saving towards your retirement

Khumalo says that as soon as your child is born you can begin embarking on your investment journey with them.

From the time you receive that birth certificate and you have got that ID number; I would say that is the best time to go ahead and open an investment account for your children. Thembeka Khumalo, Senior Client Experience Manager - Satrix

She says that even though times are tough, investing for your children should be seen as a need rather than a luxury as it will give them more options when they are older.

In addition to this, you do not have to invest large amounts and some platforms allow you to start investing with as little as R10.

Children have the benefit of time. Thembeka Khumalo, Senior Client Experience Manager - Satrix

© rawpixel/123rf.com

While creating this financial security for your child is a wonderful gift, Khumalo says that once your child is old enough to understand money, you should involve them in a process and educate them.

Taking them along in the journey with you is actually quite important. Thembeka Khumalo, Senior Client Experience Manager - Satrix

If you did not start an account as soon as your child was born, don't worry, it is never too late to start investing and helping them prepare for the future.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Why you should invest in your children's future as soon as they're born