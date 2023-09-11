Rail devolution: ‘It would be a crime against residents to wait longer’
Clarence Ford speaks to Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility.
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has revealed that the City of Cape Town’s lawyers are preparing to take legal action to force the devolution of rail networks.
He said that the City had been unable to secure a meeting with national government to discuss metros taking over rail networks.
He added that the City was prepared to launch an intergovernmental dispute.
Quintas says this is a forced arbitration that will ensure the matter is resolved as quickly as possible.
He adds that having municipalities take over their own rail networks would be in line with international best practice.
In every developed or developing city in the world your municipal entity runs its municipal rail where it can.Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member - Urban Mobility
It would be a crime against our residents and our commuters to wait longer for a safe, affordable, reliable mass mover of passengers.Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member - Urban Mobility
Source : Aletta Harrison/EWN
