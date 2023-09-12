Streaming issues? Report here
Join a walking tour with Winston Fani, SA's first visually impaired tour guide

12 September 2023 1:01 PM
by Ute Hermanus
Tags:
Cape Town Tourism
Salt River
#WesternCape
capetown
cape town lifestyle
Cape Town tourism sector
Cape Town tourist attractions
Cape Town travel

Ute Hermanus joins a walking tour with Winston Fani (35), South Africa's first visually impaired tour guide.

This week, I joined a unique walking tour with South Africa’s first visually impaired, registered tour guide, Winston Fani.

Where and what: Join on a walking tour led by South Africa’s first visually impaired registered tour guide, Winston Fani

Address: The meetup point is at the MyCiti bus stop (in front of Cape Society for The Blind, 45 Salt River Rd, Salt River, Cape Town)

Operation Time: It's dependent on bookings

My experience and more details about the walking tour:

By joining the tour, you share Fani's passion for the city, its vibrance and world of art as you embark on a two-hour walking tour through the streets of Salt River. It’s interactive, witty, and educational.

ctt-limitless-winston-lr-47126jpg

The tour forms part of the Cape Town Tourism Limitless movement, which is dedicated to removing barriers, promoting universal accessibility, and making Cape Town more inclusive. This movement ensures all people have equal opportunity and access to Cape Town's tourism landscape.

The interactive street art tour showcases impressive murals, the artists behind them, and the narratives they represent. To top it off Fani uses an unprecedented technique of counting steps and lampposts to arrive at the appropriate artwork, combining this with his eloquent descriptions of the works and their creators to inspire those who join the tour.

ctt-limitless-winston-lr-47050jpg

Some of the street art murals have braille touchpoints and QR codes, installed by Cape Town Tourism, that direct you to an audio explanation of the mural.

ctt-limitless-winston-lr-47330jpg

Visit www.capetown.travel to find out how to book a tour with Fani and learn more about the Limitless Cape Town movement.

Cape Town Tourism social media handles: IG + FB

CHECK OUT THE IG REEL OF BOTH UNLOCK THE CAPE EXPERIENCES:

CHECK OUT THESE 3 SPOTS TOO:

Explore the Zeitz MOCAA Visit Table Mountain Enjoy a harbour cruise at the V & A Waterfront

LISTEN TO HEAR WHAT UTE SAID ABOUT THE WALKING TOUR ON AIR:


This article first appeared on KFM : Join a walking tour with Winston Fani, SA's first visually impaired tour guide




