Join a walking tour with Winston Fani, SA's first visually impaired tour guide
This week, I joined a unique walking tour with South Africa’s first visually impaired, registered tour guide, Winston Fani.
Where and what: Join on a walking tour led by South Africa’s first visually impaired registered tour guide, Winston Fani
Address: The meetup point is at the MyCiti bus stop (in front of Cape Society for The Blind, 45 Salt River Rd, Salt River, Cape Town)
Operation Time: It's dependent on bookings
My experience and more details about the walking tour:
By joining the tour, you share Fani's passion for the city, its vibrance and world of art as you embark on a two-hour walking tour through the streets of Salt River. It’s interactive, witty, and educational.
The tour forms part of the Cape Town Tourism Limitless movement, which is dedicated to removing barriers, promoting universal accessibility, and making Cape Town more inclusive. This movement ensures all people have equal opportunity and access to Cape Town's tourism landscape.
The interactive street art tour showcases impressive murals, the artists behind them, and the narratives they represent. To top it off Fani uses an unprecedented technique of counting steps and lampposts to arrive at the appropriate artwork, combining this with his eloquent descriptions of the works and their creators to inspire those who join the tour.
Some of the street art murals have braille touchpoints and QR codes, installed by Cape Town Tourism, that direct you to an audio explanation of the mural.
Visit www.capetown.travel to find out how to book a tour with Fani and learn more about the Limitless Cape Town movement.
Cape Town Tourism social media handles: IG + FB
CHECK OUT THE IG REEL OF BOTH UNLOCK THE CAPE EXPERIENCES:
CHECK OUT THESE 3 SPOTS TOO:
Explore the Zeitz MOCAA Visit Table Mountain Enjoy a harbour cruise at the V & A Waterfront
LISTEN TO HEAR WHAT UTE SAID ABOUT THE WALKING TOUR ON AIR:
This article first appeared on KFM : Join a walking tour with Winston Fani, SA's first visually impaired tour guide
More from Unlock the Cape with Ute Hermanus
Unlock the Cape: The Creamery
Each week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to visit. Pick your scoop and get cozy with The Creamery, a local ice cream shop.Read More
Unlock the Cape: Kapoochka
Every week, Ute shares 2 spots with you. Try authentic Indian street food with a special visit by visiting KapoochkaRead More
Ute Hermanus treats herself to Belgian waffles at Big Bay Waffle Co
Got a sweet tooth? Ute Hermanus indulged hers by trying the delicious Belgian waffles of Big Bay Waffle Co in Eden on the Bay.Read More
We try the famous R40 Bubble Waffle ('cause times are tough and teeth are sweet)
Ute Hermanus tries the popular R40 Bubble Waffle at the Bubble Waffle store.Read More
Vegan food, music, art, poetry... We visit 'The Commons' in Muizenberg
Ute Hermanus hangs out at The Commons, a popular spot in Muizenberg.Read More
Get GREAT COFFEE and ogle expensive supercars at The Archive Automotive
Ute Hermanus visits The Archive Automotive in Gardens to appreciate coffee and supercars.Read More
[REVIEW] GoDriveIn (R250 per car) is a retro treat in the heart of Cape Town
Ute Hermanus watches a movie at GoDriveIn, situated in a retro spacious lot in Salt River.Read More
Connect with fellow skaters at 'Promenade Mondays' for all things on wheels
Kfm presenter Ute Hermanus unlocks 'Promenade Mondays' and it's a total vibe for rollerbladers, rollerskaters, and skateboarders.Read More