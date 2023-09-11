Meet the man behind the pizzeria operating out of SHACK in Joburg's Orange Farm
Africa Melane speaks to Themba Limekhaya, founder of Mkhukhu Pizza.
Themba Limekhaya has always had a love for pizza. So much so, that he's always been keen to know how to make them.
Limekhaya then had a lightbulb moment after realising there were not many pizzeria's in his community. He decided to open his own pizza joint, launching Mkhukhu Pizza in December last year.
Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, he worked in the field of photography, but work opportunities dwindled during the lockdown and has not brought in enough income in recent months.
Limekhaya lives in a shack in the Vaal township in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, but he didn't let that hold him back from pursuing a new career path.
Offering quality. Not compromising on quality , but at the same time delivering quality customer service, and fresh and tasty pizza at the same time.Themba Limekhaya, Owner - Mkhukhu Pizza
News of his pizza-making exploits spread, and soon people were traveling from other parts of the city for a taste of his pizza.
The pizza's have four toppings - russian, chicken and mayo, bacon or mince.
A small pizza sells his for R20, while a large costs R80, which costs much cheaper than most established pizza restaurants.
Limekhaya believes consistently producing the best quality food is the reason for his success.
My target is the people in my surroundings, but people were coming from Midrand...as far as Mamelodi some of them.Themba Limekhaya, Owner - Mkhukhu Pizza
I use a two plate stove, the one with an oven, and then I use my shack which is dilapidated. I started that way.Themba Limekhaya, Owner - Mkhukhu Pizza
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Sun International reports 11,6% rise in income in the first half of 2023
Its resorts and hotels segment had experienced a strong recovery during the six months, compared to recent years which were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Avian flu outbreak might result in a shortage of eggs in South Africa
This is also likely to result in an increase in the retail price of eggs.Read More
Why is businesses insolvency on the rise in SA and globally?
The World Insolvency Conference is currently being held in Tokyo, Japan.Read More
[LISTEN] Why you should invest in your children's future as soon as they're born
Many parents want their children to have the best opportunities possible, but it can be tough to financially provide this.Read More
How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD
Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money ShowRead More
Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day?
It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the sudden appearance of the United Arab Emirates.Read More
Sanlam profits jump threefold after a tough 3 years
The Money Show interviews CFO Abigail Mukhuba after Sanlam posts its half-year results.Read More
Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts'
Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest decision was unlawful.Read More
'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution.Read More