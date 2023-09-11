Meet the man behind the pizzeria operating out of SHACK in Joburg's Orange Farm





Africa Melane speaks to Themba Limekhaya, founder of Mkhukhu Pizza.

Themba Limekhaya has always had a love for pizza. So much so, that he's always been keen to know how to make them.

Limekhaya then had a lightbulb moment after realising there were not many pizzeria's in his community. He decided to open his own pizza joint, launching Mkhukhu Pizza in December last year.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, he worked in the field of photography, but work opportunities dwindled during the lockdown and has not brought in enough income in recent months.

Limekhaya lives in a shack in the Vaal township in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, but he didn't let that hold him back from pursuing a new career path.

Mkhukhu pizza. Picture: Supplied

Offering quality. Not compromising on quality , but at the same time delivering quality customer service, and fresh and tasty pizza at the same time. Themba Limekhaya, Owner - Mkhukhu Pizza

News of his pizza-making exploits spread, and soon people were traveling from other parts of the city for a taste of his pizza.

The pizza's have four toppings - russian, chicken and mayo, bacon or mince.

A small pizza sells his for R20, while a large costs R80, which costs much cheaper than most established pizza restaurants.

Limekhaya believes consistently producing the best quality food is the reason for his success.

My target is the people in my surroundings, but people were coming from Midrand...as far as Mamelodi some of them. Themba Limekhaya, Owner - Mkhukhu Pizza

I use a two plate stove, the one with an oven, and then I use my shack which is dilapidated. I started that way. Themba Limekhaya, Owner - Mkhukhu Pizza

