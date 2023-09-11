[LISTEN] 'We continue to recover money every month': UIF on TERS fraud cases
Clement Manyathela interviews Teboho Maruping, Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Commissioner and Kaizer Kganyago, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) spokesperson.
In May it was reported that the SIU signed acknowledgements of debt worth R99.7 million with companies to pay back money received from the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).
TERS was set up by the government as a means to intervene and rescue companies negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To date, the SIU has recovered roughly R71.4 million since it commenced investigations in June 2021, which includes R 9 987 728.71 that was paid directly to the UIF by companies.
However, some companies took advantage of the relief scheme.
But, what has happened to those accused of these crimes? How many convictions have there been? How much money has actually been paid back to the UIF?
Maruping says that during the pandemic, the UIF introduced 'follow the money' which helped them discover discrepancies and fraud.
He adds that in some cases, companies would apply for 'ghost employees', employees who no longer worked for the company or people that were working.
Kganyago says that one of their biggest cases was a director of a 'company' who submitted 6000 TERS claims and was paid R111 million in total.
After investigation, it was discovered that the director used 1200 ID's of people who didn't work for the company. In fact, he was the only person registered at the company.
In terms of convictions, Maruping says that in the past quarter there have been three convictions, with the latest being on Friday.
It was only through this 'follow the money' process that we were able to pick up these people that abused money for different things.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner – Unemployment Insurance Fund
We continue to recover money every month.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner – Unemployment Insurance Fund
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702
