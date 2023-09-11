Magudumana has the means and know-how to leave the country, says court
BLOEMBFONTEIN - The fact that disgraced aesthetics doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, did not use her passport when she crossed at least three borders, proves that she is a flight risk.
This was one of the deciding factors that Magistrate Estelle de Lange focused on when she denied Magudumana bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.
Magudumana is one of the alleged masterminds behind the grand prison escape of Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester.
She claims Bester kidnapped her and forced her to flee the country but could not provide sufficient evidence to support her claims.
In delivering her judgment, Magistrate Estelle de Lange found Magudumana remained a flight risk, despite her passport being confiscated.
"This is an interesting one. Her passport was confiscated by authorities, so she doesn’t have a passport anymore in her possession. But the evidence indicates that she does not need a passport of her own to leave the borders of this country and to travel across borders."
She said this was a clear indication that Magudumana would likely evade trial.
"This passport that was confiscated had no indication that she crossed any borders legally. It’s a good indication that she has the necessary means, the know-how, to leave the country."
Magudumana is expected to remain in detention at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad.
This article first appeared on EWN : Magudumana has the means and know-how to leave the country, says court
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of her impeachment.Read More
[LISTEN] 'We continue to recover money every month': UIF on TERS fraud cases
TERS was set up by the government as a means to intervene and rescue companies negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Work to fully recover train services in CT at an advanced stage - Chikunga
Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, as well as Human Settlements Minister Mmaloko Kubayi and Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala visited communities illegally occupying railway tracks in Langa and Philippi on Monday.Read More
Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs
MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be impeached or not.Read More
ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA
The DA has been challenging the ruling party on its cadre deployment policy in two separate cases over the last three years, saying it wants to prove that these appointments have facilitated state capture and corruption.Read More
Rail devolution: ‘It would be a crime against residents to wait longer’
The City of Cape Town is set to embark on a legal challenge against the national government over our railways.Read More
Court to hear DA's case against NERSA tariff hike: ‘Electricity is a RIGHT’
The Democratic Alliance's case against the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s 30% electricity tariff hike is set to be heard in the North Gauteng High Court.Read More
WATCH: Nandipha Magudumana denied bail
Magudumana is expected to remain in custody at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad.Read More
'People were killed and Buthelezi worked hand in glove with those responsible'
Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the founding president of the Inkatha Freedom Party, passed away this weekend, leaving a complicated legacy.Read More