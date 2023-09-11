Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs

11 September 2023 3:50 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be impeached or not.

CAPE TOWN - Section 194 inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, said he had no doubt that suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane was incompetent and misconducted herself.

Dyantyi also said Mkhwebane never offered the inquiry into her fitness to hold office a valid defence to sway MPs and must be removed.

He opened the debate as MPs consider the report recommending her removal from office.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Annelie Lotriet agreed with Dyantyi, saying her party supported Mkhwebane’s removal.

MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why Mkhwebane should be impeached or not.

Dyantyi, who chaired the inquiry, kicked off the debate saying they had no doubt that Mkhwebane should be removed.

"I have no doubt that the committee has established on the facts that Advocate Mkhwebane has indeed misconducted herself and is incompetent."

Lotriet agreed with Dyantyi, saying that a Public Protector should be beyond reproach.

"It is clear, without a doubt, that Advocate Mkhwebane cannot proceed as Public Protector."

But the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Omphile Maotwe said the process had been grossly unfair on Mkhwebane and rejected the report.

MPs are expected to vote on the report once the debate is over.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs
































































