Business

Why is businesses insolvency on the rise in SA and globally?

11 September 2023 6:38 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Insolvency
Werkmans Attorneys

The World Insolvency Conference is currently being held in Tokyo, Japan.

Africa Melane interviews Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys.

There is a growing concern about the increased rate of insolvencies in South Africa and globally.

Stats SA recently reported that 140 companies underwent liquidation in South Africa in July 2023.

Those companies ranged from financing, insurance, real estate, business services, trade, catering & accommodation, manufacturing and construction.

© peshkov/123rf.com
© peshkov/123rf.com

Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys has joined 30 South Africans and several hundred delegates from around the globe at the World Insolvency Conference in Tokyo, Japan.

The conference is hosted by INSOL International, a world-wide federation of national associations for accountants and lawyers who specialise in turnaround and insolvency.

Levenstein says the purpose of the conference is determine why business insolvency is on the rise, and the role insolvency practitioners can play in the process.

The big issue under discussion here is, what is the role of insolvency practitioners going forward into the future. How do they assist companies in trouble. How early do they get involved.

Eric Levenstein, Head of Business Rescue - Werksmans Attorneys

The challenge really is for directors to recognise that in fact they need outside intervention, help from insolvency practitioners and get them in early, rather than when it's too late.

Eric Levenstein, Head of Business Rescue - Werksmans Attorneys

The stigma and negative connotation of insolvency procedures is something that would probably push directors in a different direction, and not get them to admit financial constraints and distress, and that really is the challenge for us as lawyers in South Africa...

Eric Levenstein, Head of Business Rescue - Werksmans Attorneys

Listen to the audio for more.




