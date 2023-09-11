Why is businesses insolvency on the rise in SA and globally?
Africa Melane interviews Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys.
There is a growing concern about the increased rate of insolvencies in South Africa and globally.
Stats SA recently reported that 140 companies underwent liquidation in South Africa in July 2023.
Those companies ranged from financing, insurance, real estate, business services, trade, catering & accommodation, manufacturing and construction.
Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys has joined 30 South Africans and several hundred delegates from around the globe at the World Insolvency Conference in Tokyo, Japan.
The conference is hosted by INSOL International, a world-wide federation of national associations for accountants and lawyers who specialise in turnaround and insolvency.
Levenstein says the purpose of the conference is determine why business insolvency is on the rise, and the role insolvency practitioners can play in the process.
The big issue under discussion here is, what is the role of insolvency practitioners going forward into the future. How do they assist companies in trouble. How early do they get involved.Eric Levenstein, Head of Business Rescue - Werksmans Attorneys
The challenge really is for directors to recognise that in fact they need outside intervention, help from insolvency practitioners and get them in early, rather than when it's too late.Eric Levenstein, Head of Business Rescue - Werksmans Attorneys
The stigma and negative connotation of insolvency procedures is something that would probably push directors in a different direction, and not get them to admit financial constraints and distress, and that really is the challenge for us as lawyers in South Africa...Eric Levenstein, Head of Business Rescue - Werksmans Attorneys
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Avian flu outbreak might result in a shortage of eggs in South Africa
This is also likely to result in an increase in the retail price of eggs.Read More
[LISTEN] Why you should invest in your children's future as soon as they're born
Many parents want their children to have the best opportunities possible, but it can be tough to financially provide this.Read More
How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD
Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money ShowRead More
Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day?
It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the sudden appearance of the United Arab Emirates.Read More
Sanlam profits jump threefold after a tough 3 years
The Money Show interviews CFO Abigail Mukhuba after Sanlam posts its half-year results.Read More
Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts'
Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest decision was unlawful.Read More
'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution.Read More
Raymond Ackerman dies at 92
Pick n Pay - the company Ackerman founded in 1967 with his wife Wendy - expressed "profound sadness" regarding the death of "a visionary entrepreneur, humanitarian and a great South African".Read More
Tough times for SAB as consumers prioritise necessities above beer
People are not only spending less, they're reprioritising as economic reality bites says South African Breweries' Fatsani Banda.Read More