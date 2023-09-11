Work to fully recover train services in CT at an advanced stage - Chikunga
CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said that work to fully recover train services in Cape Town was at an advanced stage.
Chikunga, as well as Human Settlements Minister Mmaloko Kubayi and Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala visited communities illegally occupying railway tracks in Langa and Philippi on Monday.
A portion of the problematic central line between Nyanga and Cape Town, as well as Nyanga to Bellville, was launched last year and this year.
The line was inactive for almost three years due to vandalism, infrastructure theft and people living in informal settlements living on train tracks.
However, Chikunga said plans to relocate the people were underway.
"Our people, where possible, should be moved to areas where there's an element of permanency. But we would want as the Department of Transport to see these services running as quickly as possible."
This article first appeared on EWN : Work to fully recover train services in CT at an advanced stage - Chikunga
