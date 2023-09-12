Babita Deokaran case 'blundered'. Police sat on vital evidence - Jeff Wicks





John Maytham interviews Jeff Wicks, Lead Journalist of the News24 investigation into the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran.

It's been just over two years since the murder of high-ranking Gauteng Health Department official Babita Deokaran.

The killing outside of her home is believed to have been a targeted hit linked to her involvement as a witness in a R332 million PPE scandal.

Six people were arrested, and it's been reported that one of the men accused of orchestrating the whistleblower's assassination died just months after her death.

Crucial evidence – the deceased's cellphone and laptop – were ignored and abandoned during the early stages of the investigation, says Wicks.

He says that should the Hawks have looked at the laptop and cellphone, they would've found:

Reports into suspicious spending patterns

Companies that have gained excessively lucrative hospital contracts

A list of coworkers she shared her concerns with

Wicks says the way the case has been investigated has been 'problematic all-round'.

An image posted on Babita Deokaran's memorial page on Facebook. Picture: Facebook/babitadeokaranmemorial

It's a blunder... Why wouldn't you look at information if it's available to you and if you have taken it? Jeff Wicks, Lead Investigative Journalist – News24

The public deserves to understand why the police have failed in their Constitutional mandate to investigate crime. Jeff Wicks, Lead Investigative Journalist – News24

This is a high-profile assassination. Jeff Wicks, Lead Investigative Journalist – News24

