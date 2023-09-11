Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her
CAPE TOWN - Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of her impeachment.
The matter went to the ballot after 318 MPs voted in support of her impeachment, with just 43 voting against and one abstention.
#MkhwebaneImpeachment The vote for Mkhwebane's removal is over with 318 voting in support, 43 voting against and one abstention. The vote required two-thirds or over 260 votes. Mkhwebane is hereby impeached. BN' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2023
MPs first debated Mkhwebane’s removal after the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office recommended her removal.
It had found Mkhwebane guilty of misconduct and incompetence after the inquiry that took over a year to conclude.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her
More from Politics
Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs
MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be impeached or not.Read More
ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA
The DA has been challenging the ruling party on its cadre deployment policy in two separate cases over the last three years, saying it wants to prove that these appointments have facilitated state capture and corruption.Read More
A ‘doomsayer’ with ‘hatred’ for Buthelezi – IFP on City Press’ Makhanya
The City Press editor penned a piece on the IFP founder on Sunday following his death at the weekend, calling Buthelezi a murderous apartheid collaborator who was behind the hit squads linked to his party. The IFP said it's 'dealing with this in court'.Read More
MPs set to seal Mkhwebane’s fate in vote to remove her from office
The 400 MPs from the represented 14 political parties will gather at the Cape Town City Hall to vote on whether to adopt the Section 194 inquiry’s recommendation that Mkhwebane be permanently removed from office.Read More
'Buthelezi one of our most impactful leaders whether you shared his views or no'
Political analyst and PSC chair Professor Somadoda Fikeni reflects on the legacy of Mangosuthu Buthelezi after his death at the age of 95.Read More
IFP says Buthelezi's loss is devastating, a blow for SA and the Zulu nation
Buthelezi’s successor, Velenkosini Hlabisa has vowed to continue with Buthelezi’s legacy of service.Read More
We remember Mangosuthu Buthelezi (95) and his long, impactful career
The Zulu prince and founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has died at the age of 95.Read More
Political enigma Mangosuthu Buthelezi passes away aged 95
Prince Buthelezi, or as many others call him - uMmntwana wakwa Phindangenee – has been without question one of the most polarising political figures South Africa has ever produced.Read More
'We owe them nothing, 30 years is enough,' says Malema on ANC
EFF leader Julius Malema says South Africans do not owe the governing party any loyalty when it comes to the 2024 general elections.Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] 'We continue to recover money every month': UIF on TERS fraud cases
TERS was set up by the government as a means to intervene and rescue companies negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Work to fully recover train services in CT at an advanced stage - Chikunga
Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, as well as Human Settlements Minister Mmaloko Kubayi and Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala visited communities illegally occupying railway tracks in Langa and Philippi on Monday.Read More
Magudumana has the means and know-how to leave the country, says court
In delivering her judgment, Magistrate Estelle de Lange found Magudumana remained a flight risk, despite her passport being confiscated.Read More
Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs
MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be impeached or not.Read More
ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA
The DA has been challenging the ruling party on its cadre deployment policy in two separate cases over the last three years, saying it wants to prove that these appointments have facilitated state capture and corruption.Read More
Rail devolution: ‘It would be a crime against residents to wait longer’
The City of Cape Town is set to embark on a legal challenge against the national government over our railways.Read More
Court to hear DA's case against NERSA tariff hike: ‘Electricity is a RIGHT’
The Democratic Alliance's case against the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s 30% electricity tariff hike is set to be heard in the North Gauteng High Court.Read More
WATCH: Nandipha Magudumana denied bail
Magudumana is expected to remain in custody at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad.Read More
'People were killed and Buthelezi worked hand in glove with those responsible'
Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the founding president of the Inkatha Freedom Party, passed away this weekend, leaving a complicated legacy.Read More