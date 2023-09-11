Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her





CAPE TOWN - Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of her impeachment.

The matter went to the ballot after 318 MPs voted in support of her impeachment, with just 43 voting against and one abstention.

MPs first debated Mkhwebane’s removal after the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office recommended her removal.

It had found Mkhwebane guilty of misconduct and incompetence after the inquiry that took over a year to conclude.

