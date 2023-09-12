Cosatu warns National Treasury that cost-cutting will only 'choke the economy'
John Perlman interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).
In a statement penned by Cosatu, they share that they are "deeply dismayed by National Treasury’s shocking proposals to impose ill-considered cuts across government as it prepares to table the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement."
They add that should the National Treasury implement cost-cutting, it "will only serve to choke the economy and further weaken an already enfeebled government."
Parks says that if the country's financial situation isn't addressed, we could see ourselves heading to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) within the next two years.
Should this stage be reached, it would be a 'terrible disaster' that could see a cut in social grants, he adds.
Cosatu believes that the two major factors impacting our economy are Eskom, which hinders companies from operating, and secondly, inadequate passenger rail network and ports which are used for the import and export of goods.
If the country continues to put bandaids over the cracks instead of dealing with the root of the issues, we will continue to be in a crisis, says Parks.
RELATED: Another blow to SA's delivery of key services as Treasury toys 2024 budget cuts
Transet continues to implode, Eskom continues to limp along.Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator – Congress of South African Trade Unions
Unless we're going to really get into the hard, fundamental cause of the cancer facing the State, we're not going to move things around.Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator – Congress of South African Trade Unions
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Cosatu warns National Treasury that cost-cutting will only 'choke the economy'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/golibtolibov/golibtolibov1904/golibtolibov190400431/121994115-poor-piggy-bank-money-lossing-financial-mistake-concept.jpg
More from Local
IFP welcomes govt move to grant Mangosuthu Buthelezi a special official funeral
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi died over the weekend, a week after he was discharged from hospital where spent a month. He was 95-years-old.Read More
De Ruyter guilty of maladministration for authorising secret Eskom probe - SIU
Head of the SIU Andy Mothibi told Parliament on Tuesday that De Ruyter's investigation into corruption at Eskom was kept from the utility's board, which he said was not in line with his office.Read More
No joke! High school student could face legal consequences for prank gone wrong
What was intended to be a student’s harmless ‘prank’ could end up having long-term consequences.Read More
MultiChoice promises to clamp down on illegal Rugby World Cup streaming sites
The broadcaster says it is taking piracy through illegal streaming sites extremely seriously.Read More
Buthelezi's legacy: 'Figures in political history aren't one thing or the other'
The passing of Mangosuthu Buthelezi has brought about divided views about his life and legacy.Read More
40 school children have committed suicide in Gauteng (so far) this year
The Gauteng Department of Basic Education is worried, noting soaring rates of suicide among school children.Read More
Mkhwebane impeachment: 'She should never have been appointed' - DA
Busisiwe Mkhwebane has become the first South African Public Protector to be removed from the post after a vote from parliament.Read More
Babita Deokaran case 'blundered'. Police sat on vital evidence - Jeff Wicks
"Why wouldn't you look at information if it's available to you and if you have taken it?" asks Jeff Wicks (News24).Read More
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of her impeachment.Read More