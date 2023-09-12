



John Perlman interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).

In a statement penned by Cosatu, they share that they are "deeply dismayed by National Treasury’s shocking proposals to impose ill-considered cuts across government as it prepares to table the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement."

They add that should the National Treasury implement cost-cutting, it "will only serve to choke the economy and further weaken an already enfeebled government."

Parks says that if the country's financial situation isn't addressed, we could see ourselves heading to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) within the next two years.

Should this stage be reached, it would be a 'terrible disaster' that could see a cut in social grants, he adds.

Cosatu believes that the two major factors impacting our economy are Eskom, which hinders companies from operating, and secondly, inadequate passenger rail network and ports which are used for the import and export of goods.

If the country continues to put bandaids over the cracks instead of dealing with the root of the issues, we will continue to be in a crisis, says Parks.

@golibtolibov/123rf.com

RELATED: Another blow to SA's delivery of key services as Treasury toys 2024 budget cuts

Transet continues to implode, Eskom continues to limp along. Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator – Congress of South African Trade Unions

Unless we're going to really get into the hard, fundamental cause of the cancer facing the State, we're not going to move things around. Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator – Congress of South African Trade Unions

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : Cosatu warns National Treasury that cost-cutting will only 'choke the economy'