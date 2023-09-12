



CAPE TOWN - After the National Assembly (NA) confirmed Busisiwe Mkhwebane's removal from office, it is now up to President Cyril Ramaphosa to ratify her removal. However, some in the opposition vowed to fight against her impeachment in court.

On Monday, 318 members of the National Assembly voted in support of Mkhwebane's removal, with just 43 voting against her impeachment.

The resolution of the National Assembly will now be referred to the president for Mkhwebane's removal, in accordance with the provisions of Section 194 of the Constitution.

NA Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula confirmed Mkhwebane's removal from office on Monday.

“The question is agreed to and advocate B Mkhwebane is accordingly removed from the Office of the Public Protector.”

Before Mkhwebane's removal, members of Parliament (MPs) from all parties debated the matter, with most supporting her impeachment.

“The self-protector needs to go today,” said Freedom Front Plus MP Corne Mulder.

“What cannot be denied is that advocate Mkhwebane on the facts established is not fit and proper,” said Section 194 inquiry chairperson Richard Dyantyi.

However, Economic Freedom Fighters MP Omphile Maotwe said the party would be taking the matter on review and called on Mkhwebane to join their legal challenge.

This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane’s fate rests on Ramaphosa's shoulders after MPs voted for her exit