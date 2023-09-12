Mkhwebane’s fate rests on Ramaphosa's shoulders after MPs voted for her exit

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
40 school children have commit suicide in Gauteng (so far) this year The Gauteng Department of Basic Education is worried, noting soaring rates of suicide among school children. 12 September 2023 9:52 AM
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in supp... 11 September 2023 5:03 PM
[LISTEN] 'We continue to recover money every month': UIF on TERS fraud cases TERS was set up by the government as a means to intervene and rescue companies negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 11 September 2023 4:55 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhweb... 11 September 2023 3:50 PM
ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA The DA has been challenging the ruling party on its cadre deployment policy in two separate cases over the last three years, sayin... 11 September 2023 2:30 PM
A ‘doomsayer’ with ‘hatred’ for Buthelezi – IFP on City Press’ Makhanya The City Press editor penned a piece on the IFP founder on Sunday following his death at the weekend, calling Buthelezi a murderou... 11 September 2023 9:59 AM
View all Politics
Meet the man behind the pizzeria operating out of SHACK in Joburg's Orange Farm Themba Limekhaya started his business Mkhukhu Pizza from his shack after learning how to make pizza. 11 September 2023 8:49 PM
Sun International reports 11,6% rise in income in the first half of 2023 Its resorts and hotels segment had experienced a strong recovery during the six months, compared to recent years which were impact... 11 September 2023 8:33 PM
Avian flu outbreak might result in a shortage of eggs in South Africa This is also likely to result in an increase in the retail price of eggs. 11 September 2023 7:36 PM
View all Business
How to convince employers YOU are the right person for the job With unemployment as high as it is, it is essential to remain informed about job opportunities and what employers seek. 12 September 2023 10:09 AM
[LISTEN] Why you should invest in your children's future as soon as they're born Many parents want their children to have the best opportunities possible, but it can be tough to financially provide this. 11 September 2023 1:12 PM
Chimpanzees are NOT pets, no matter what social media tells you Chimpanzees are our closest living relatives. Primates are not pets. 11 September 2023 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] What's the deal with the 'traffic lights' at the Rugby World Cup? Is it for communication or for passing on tactical information? 11 September 2023 3:24 PM
Fans frustrated after SABC World Cup coverage crashes during Springbok game Shortly after the Springboks versus Scotland game kicked off, the SABC’s website and streaming platform crashed. 11 September 2023 11:07 AM
'Are we complaining just to complain?' Rugby analyst on Springboks' win Brendan Nel speaks to Lester Kiewit about the Springboks’ victory over Scotland in their opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. 11 September 2023 10:39 AM
View all Sport
Happy 29th birthday, RM from BTS! The singer and rapper is most well-known as the lead of the K-pop superstars BTS. 12 September 2023 9:35 AM
America's Got Talent's Putri Ariani's U2 cover is why Simon Cowell loves his job Simon Cowell noted that U2 cleared the song for Ariani to sing on America's Got Talent. 11 September 2023 12:45 PM
Happy 46th birthday, Ludacris! 7 fun facts you may not know about him Grammy award-winning rapper and actor Ludacris turns 46 today. 11 September 2023 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder A yoga class was cut short after someone called the police to report a “mass killing” after seeing people lying on the floor. 11 September 2023 11:36 AM
Russian delegation attends North Korea’s 75th anniversary, arms talks may follow This past weekend, North Korea marked 75 years since its founding and 75 years of Kim dynasty rule. 11 September 2023 10:56 AM
[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks Skipper Siya Kolisi responded in kind, thanking the young choir in French on Instagram. 9 September 2023 6:56 PM
View all World
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Mkhwebane’s fate rests on Ramaphosa's shoulders after MPs voted for her exit

12 September 2023 6:44 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Cyril Ramaphosa
Members of Parliament
Office of the Public Protector

On Monday, 318 members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favour of the Section 194 inquiry’s recommendation that she be removed as Public Protector, while only 43 MPs voted against it.

CAPE TOWN - After the National Assembly (NA) confirmed Busisiwe Mkhwebane's removal from office, it is now up to President Cyril Ramaphosa to ratify her removal. However, some in the opposition vowed to fight against her impeachment in court.

On Monday, 318 members of the National Assembly voted in support of Mkhwebane's removal, with just 43 voting against her impeachment.

The resolution of the National Assembly will now be referred to the president for Mkhwebane's removal, in accordance with the provisions of Section 194 of the Constitution.

NA Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula confirmed Mkhwebane's removal from office on Monday.

“The question is agreed to and advocate B Mkhwebane is accordingly removed from the Office of the Public Protector.”

Before Mkhwebane's removal, members of Parliament (MPs) from all parties debated the matter, with most supporting her impeachment.

“The self-protector needs to go today,” said Freedom Front Plus MP Corne Mulder.

“What cannot be denied is that advocate Mkhwebane on the facts established is not fit and proper,” said Section 194 inquiry chairperson Richard Dyantyi.

However, Economic Freedom Fighters MP Omphile Maotwe said the party would be taking the matter on review and called on Mkhwebane to join their legal challenge.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane’s fate rests on Ramaphosa's shoulders after MPs voted for her exit




12 September 2023 6:44 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Cyril Ramaphosa
Members of Parliament
Office of the Public Protector

More from Politics

FILE: Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 released supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her

11 September 2023 5:03 PM

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of her impeachment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: ANC Member of Parliament and the chairperson of Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry, Richard Dyantyi. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs

11 September 2023 3:50 PM

MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be impeached or not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA

11 September 2023 2:30 PM

The DA has been challenging the ruling party on its cadre deployment policy in two separate cases over the last three years, saying it wants to prove that these appointments have facilitated state capture and corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi on the last day of the IFP conference held at Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal. Buthelezi stepped down at the conference after 44 years in power. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

A ‘doomsayer’ with ‘hatred’ for Buthelezi – IFP on City Press’ Makhanya

11 September 2023 9:59 AM

The City Press editor penned a piece on the IFP founder on Sunday following his death at the weekend, calling Buthelezi a murderous apartheid collaborator who was behind the hit squads linked to his party. The IFP said it's 'dealing with this in court'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 releases supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

MPs set to seal Mkhwebane’s fate in vote to remove her from office

11 September 2023 7:53 AM

The 400 MPs from the represented 14 political parties will gather at the Cape Town City Hall to vote on whether to adopt the Section 194 inquiry’s recommendation that Mkhwebane be permanently removed from office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation, poses for a portrait in Durban, on October 27, 2022. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

KZN govt communicating with Presidency to grant Buthelezi official funeral

11 September 2023 7:26 AM

The 95-year-old former Zulu prime minister and Inkatha Freedom Party founder died on Saturday morning and will be buried on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

'Buthelezi one of our most impactful leaders whether you shared his views or no'

9 September 2023 11:58 AM

Political analyst and PSC chair Professor Somadoda Fikeni reflects on the legacy of Mangosuthu Buthelezi after his death at the age of 95.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Eyewitness News.

IFP says Buthelezi's loss is devastating, a blow for SA and the Zulu nation

9 September 2023 11:18 AM

Buthelezi’s successor, Velenkosini Hlabisa has vowed to continue with Buthelezi’s legacy of service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mangosuthu Buthelezi arrives to address thousands of supporters at the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) elections manifesto launch at The Chatsworth Stadium, outside the city of Durban on March 10, 2019. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Ramaphosa on Buthelezi's passing: 'An outstanding political and cultural leader'

9 September 2023 8:08 AM

The 95-year-old passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

We remember Mangosuthu Buthelezi (95) and his long, impactful career

9 September 2023 7:54 AM

The Zulu prince and founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has died at the age of 95.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mkhwebane impeachment: 'She should never have been appointed' - DA

Local

Babita Deokaran case 'blundered'. Police sat on vital evidence - Jeff Wicks

Local

Mkhwebane’s fate rests on Ramaphosa's shoulders after MPs voted for her exit

Politics

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane impeachment: DA vindicated, EFF likely to pursue judicial review

12 September 2023 11:10 AM

Court to rule on Zuma's appeal application to privately prosecute Ramaphosa

12 September 2023 10:09 AM

Magudumana may appeal bail application denial but success unlikely, says expert

12 September 2023 9:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA