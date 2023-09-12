Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Happy 42nd birthday, Jennifer Hudson!

12 September 2023 8:34 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Jennifer Hudson

Let's celebrate with some of Hudson's most loved songs.

Jennifer Hudson turns 42 years old today!

The singer-songwriter, actress, talk show host, and producer was born on 12 September 1981 in Illinois, Chicago.

J. Hud, as she's affectionately known, accomplished the rare feat of winning the four major North American EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) entertainment awards for her works in recorded music, film, television, and theatre.

We leave you with these most-loved songs to celebrate her special day.

Spotlight

If this isn't love

And I am telling you I am not going

Giving myself

Hallelujah

Where you at?

Think like a man

One night only

J. Hud is currently living her best life and reminiscing about winning American Idol 20 years ago - oh, how far this Virgo has come.


This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 42nd birthday, Jennifer Hudson!




