Happy 42nd birthday, Jennifer Hudson!
Jennifer Hudson turns 42 years old today!
The singer-songwriter, actress, talk show host, and producer was born on 12 September 1981 in Illinois, Chicago.
J. Hud, as she's affectionately known, accomplished the rare feat of winning the four major North American EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) entertainment awards for her works in recorded music, film, television, and theatre.
We leave you with these most-loved songs to celebrate her special day.
Spotlight
If this isn't love
And I am telling you I am not going
Giving myself
Hallelujah
Where you at?
Think like a man
One night only
J. Hud is currently living her best life and reminiscing about winning American Idol 20 years ago - oh, how far this Virgo has come.
