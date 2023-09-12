Mkhwebane impeachment: 'She should never have been appointed' - DA

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
40 school children have commit suicide in Gauteng (so far) this year The Gauteng Department of Basic Education is worried, noting soaring rates of suicide among school children. 12 September 2023 9:52 AM
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in supp... 11 September 2023 5:03 PM
[LISTEN] 'We continue to recover money every month': UIF on TERS fraud cases TERS was set up by the government as a means to intervene and rescue companies negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 11 September 2023 4:55 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhweb... 11 September 2023 3:50 PM
ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA The DA has been challenging the ruling party on its cadre deployment policy in two separate cases over the last three years, sayin... 11 September 2023 2:30 PM
A ‘doomsayer’ with ‘hatred’ for Buthelezi – IFP on City Press’ Makhanya The City Press editor penned a piece on the IFP founder on Sunday following his death at the weekend, calling Buthelezi a murderou... 11 September 2023 9:59 AM
View all Politics
Meet the man behind the pizzeria operating out of SHACK in Joburg's Orange Farm Themba Limekhaya started his business Mkhukhu Pizza from his shack after learning how to make pizza. 11 September 2023 8:49 PM
Sun International reports 11,6% rise in income in the first half of 2023 Its resorts and hotels segment had experienced a strong recovery during the six months, compared to recent years which were impact... 11 September 2023 8:33 PM
Avian flu outbreak might result in a shortage of eggs in South Africa This is also likely to result in an increase in the retail price of eggs. 11 September 2023 7:36 PM
View all Business
How to convince employers YOU are the right person for the job With unemployment as high as it is, it is essential to remain informed about job opportunities and what employers seek. 12 September 2023 10:09 AM
[LISTEN] Why you should invest in your children's future as soon as they're born Many parents want their children to have the best opportunities possible, but it can be tough to financially provide this. 11 September 2023 1:12 PM
Chimpanzees are NOT pets, no matter what social media tells you Chimpanzees are our closest living relatives. Primates are not pets. 11 September 2023 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] What's the deal with the 'traffic lights' at the Rugby World Cup? Is it for communication or for passing on tactical information? 11 September 2023 3:24 PM
Fans frustrated after SABC World Cup coverage crashes during Springbok game Shortly after the Springboks versus Scotland game kicked off, the SABC’s website and streaming platform crashed. 11 September 2023 11:07 AM
'Are we complaining just to complain?' Rugby analyst on Springboks' win Brendan Nel speaks to Lester Kiewit about the Springboks’ victory over Scotland in their opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. 11 September 2023 10:39 AM
View all Sport
Happy 29th birthday, RM from BTS! The singer and rapper is most well-known as the lead of the K-pop superstars BTS. 12 September 2023 9:35 AM
America's Got Talent's Putri Ariani's U2 cover is why Simon Cowell loves his job Simon Cowell noted that U2 cleared the song for Ariani to sing on America's Got Talent. 11 September 2023 12:45 PM
Happy 46th birthday, Ludacris! 7 fun facts you may not know about him Grammy award-winning rapper and actor Ludacris turns 46 today. 11 September 2023 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder A yoga class was cut short after someone called the police to report a “mass killing” after seeing people lying on the floor. 11 September 2023 11:36 AM
Russian delegation attends North Korea’s 75th anniversary, arms talks may follow This past weekend, North Korea marked 75 years since its founding and 75 years of Kim dynasty rule. 11 September 2023 10:56 AM
[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks Skipper Siya Kolisi responded in kind, thanking the young choir in French on Instagram. 9 September 2023 6:56 PM
View all World
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Mkhwebane impeachment: 'She should never have been appointed' - DA

12 September 2023 8:10 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has become the first South African Public Protector to be removed from the post after a vote from parliament.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Annelie Lotriet, DA Deputy Chief Whip.

On Monday, 318 members of the National Assembly voted to remove Mkhwebane as Public Protector; 43 opposed the decision.

RELATED: Mkhwebane’s fate rests on Ramaphosa's shoulders after MPs voted for her exit

The former public protector underwent a Section 194 impeachment process, leading to the committee finding her guilty of misconduct and incompetence.

In 2019, the DA called for Mkhwebane to be removed, a call brought by then-DA whip John Steenhuisen.

RELATED: Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs

Lotriet says that, during the interview process, the DA became convinced that Mkhwebane was not fit to hold the office of the public protector.

She should never have been appointed.

Dr Annelie Lotriet, DA Deputy Chief Whip

We could have prevented this by just applying our minds.

Dr Annelie Lotriet, DA Deputy Chief Whip
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before the Section 194 inquiry committee on 8 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before the Section 194 inquiry committee on 8 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

The DA is concerned about acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka taking over the role.

We do not think she is the ideal candidate… we will most probably find ourselves in this position again.

Dr Annelie Lotriet, DA Deputy Chief Whip

Listen to the interview for more.




12 September 2023 8:10 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Busisiwe Mkhwebane

More from Local

© andreypopov/123rf.com

40 school children have commit suicide in Gauteng (so far) this year

12 September 2023 9:52 AM

The Gauteng Department of Basic Education is worried, noting soaring rates of suicide among school children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An image posted on Babita Deokaran's memorial page on Facebook. Picture: Facebook/babitadeokaranmemorial

Babita Deokaran case 'blundered'. Police sat on vital evidence - Jeff Wicks

12 September 2023 7:19 AM

"Why wouldn't you look at information if it's available to you and if you have taken it?" asks Jeff Wicks (News24).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 released supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her

11 September 2023 5:03 PM

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of her impeachment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ albund/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'We continue to recover money every month': UIF on TERS fraud cases

11 September 2023 4:55 PM

TERS was set up by the government as a means to intervene and rescue companies negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga visited communities illegally occupying railway tracks in Langa and Philippi on 11 September 2023. Picture: @Dotransport/X

Work to fully recover train services in CT at an advanced stage - Chikunga

11 September 2023 4:26 PM

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, as well as Human Settlements Minister Mmaloko Kubayi and Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala visited communities illegally occupying railway tracks in Langa and Philippi on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nandipha Magudumana was denied bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 11 September 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Magudumana has the means and know-how to leave the country, says court

11 September 2023 3:53 PM

In delivering her judgment, Magistrate Estelle de Lange found Magudumana remained a flight risk, despite her passport being confiscated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: ANC Member of Parliament and the chairperson of Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry, Richard Dyantyi. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs

11 September 2023 3:50 PM

MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be impeached or not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Rail commuters wait on a platform at Mutual Station in Cape Town. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

Rail devolution: ‘It would be a crime against residents to wait longer’

11 September 2023 2:21 PM

The City of Cape Town is set to embark on a legal challenge against the national government over our railways.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Steenhuisen at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

Court to hear DA's case against NERSA tariff hike: ‘Electricity is a RIGHT’

11 September 2023 11:47 AM

The Democratic Alliance's case against the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s 30% electricity tariff hike is set to be heard in the North Gauteng High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Nandipha Magudumana in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 3 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

WATCH: Nandipha Magudumana denied bail

11 September 2023 10:54 AM

Magudumana is expected to remain in custody at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mkhwebane impeachment: 'She should never have been appointed' - DA

Local

Babita Deokaran case 'blundered'. Police sat on vital evidence - Jeff Wicks

Local

Mkhwebane’s fate rests on Ramaphosa's shoulders after MPs voted for her exit

Politics

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane impeachment: DA vindicated, EFF likely to pursue judicial review

12 September 2023 11:10 AM

Court to rule on Zuma's appeal application to privately prosecute Ramaphosa

12 September 2023 10:09 AM

Magudumana may appeal bail application denial but success unlikely, says expert

12 September 2023 9:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA