Good news for consumers! Inflation expected to start declining
Wasanga Mehana speaks to Nicolaas van der Wath (economist with the Bureau for Economic Research) about inflation expectations.
Inflation expectations have dropped for the first time in two years.
Average inflation expectations for this year fell from 6,5% to 6,1% for the third quarter, according to a survey by the Bureau.
Expectations for 2024 have declined to 5,5% from 5,9% and to 5,3% from 5,6% in 2025.
It signals that we might have reached the peak of this global rising tide of inflation which has been a problem in the world, post-covid.Nicolaas van der Wath, Economist – Bureau for Economic Research
Van der Wath explains that high inflation expectations were the cause of numerous, successive interest rate hikes.
While expectations are not the official inflation rate, but an estimate determined through surveys done with economists, business owners, trade unions, and households, the results influence the Reserve Bank’s decision-making on interest rates.
We expect it [inflation] won’t go up further, and it might even start to decline from next year onwards… this will lead to more money in people’s pockets, allowing them to spend more on goods and services.Nicolaas van der Wath, Economist – Bureau for Economic Research
It is a slow process and interest rates won’t come down immediately, warns Van der Wath.
This article first appeared on 947
Source : Pixabay.com
