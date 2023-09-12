40 school children have commit suicide in Gauteng (so far) this year
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Cassey Chambers, Operations Director at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG).
Since the beginning of this year, Gauteng schools have reported 40 suicides.
Recently, an 11-year-old Grade Five pupil took her own life after being reprimanded by her parents for an alleged theft.
SADAG is also reporting high rates of suicide among teenagers.
RELATED: Rat poison suicide attempts: 'It's an epidemic flying under the radar'
Chambers says that it is important to make this a topic of conversation before it affects our families or makes the news.
SADAG recently visited more than 16 High Schools, all of which either had a recent suicide or suicide attempt.
So many students opened up about the complex issues they are experiencing.Cassey Chambers, Operations Director - SADAG
Chambers says that we need to educate parents and teachers to prevent these suicides from occurring.
RELATED: Mental health check: 1 in 4 teens may have battled with suicidal thoughts
We as a collective need to do so much more to support our kids.Cassey Chambers, Operations Director - SADAG
No family, parent, or community should be losing someone to suicide, especially a child.Cassey Chambers, Operations Director - SADAG
If anyone needs help, contact SADAG, and have those important conversations.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 40 school children have commit suicide in Gauteng (so far) this year
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80788924_portrait-of-female-doctor-comforting-depressed-patient.html
