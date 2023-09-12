Mountaineer survives 600m fall with only a few cuts and bruises





Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about the day's trending world news, including this one about a climber in New Zealand "miraculously" surviving a fall of 600 meters.

A mountaineer in New Zealand "miraculously" survived a fall of 600 meters with only minor injuries after tumbling down Mount Taranaki.

Mount Taranaki has a reputation as one of the deadliest mountains in New Zealand, according to the country's Mountain Safety Council.

The climber was saved by spring weather which softened the ice, allowing the fallen climber to "remarkably and miraculously" land in the snow, surviving with a few cuts and bruises.

"It's remarkable that this climber survived this fall since falling 100 meters off anything and surviving is amazing. He is lucky to be alive," says Gilchrist.

