Happy 29th birthday, RM from BTS!
RM (aka Kim Nam-joon) celebrates his 29th birthday today (12 September).
The singer and rapper is the lead of the wildly popular K-pop group BTS.
While BTS is on a two-year hiatus, RM has been on a mission to discover his solo sound and make a name for himself.
He recently debuted his first solo studio album Indigo.
It peaked at number three on the Billboard 200, becoming the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist of all time.
Let’s explore some of his most popular solo tracks:
1) Wild Flower
2) Moonchild
3) Forever Rain
4) Reflection
5) Trivia: Love
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 29th birthday, RM from BTS!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:RM_for_Dispatch_%22Boy_With_Luv%22_MV_behind_the_scene_shooting,_15_March_2019_04.jpg
