Happy 29th birthday, RM from BTS!





RM (aka Kim Nam-joon) celebrates his 29th birthday today (12 September).

The singer and rapper is the lead of the wildly popular K-pop group BTS.

While BTS is on a two-year hiatus, RM has been on a mission to discover his solo sound and make a name for himself.

He recently debuted his first solo studio album Indigo.

It peaked at number three on the Billboard 200, becoming the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist of all time.

Let’s explore some of his most popular solo tracks:

1) Wild Flower

2) Moonchild

3) Forever Rain

4) Reflection

5) Trivia: Love

