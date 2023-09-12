How to convince employers YOU are the right person for the job

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
40 school children have commit suicide in Gauteng (so far) this year The Gauteng Department of Basic Education is worried, noting soaring rates of suicide among school children. 12 September 2023 9:52 AM
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in supp... 11 September 2023 5:03 PM
[LISTEN] 'We continue to recover money every month': UIF on TERS fraud cases TERS was set up by the government as a means to intervene and rescue companies negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 11 September 2023 4:55 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhweb... 11 September 2023 3:50 PM
ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA The DA has been challenging the ruling party on its cadre deployment policy in two separate cases over the last three years, sayin... 11 September 2023 2:30 PM
A ‘doomsayer’ with ‘hatred’ for Buthelezi – IFP on City Press’ Makhanya The City Press editor penned a piece on the IFP founder on Sunday following his death at the weekend, calling Buthelezi a murderou... 11 September 2023 9:59 AM
View all Politics
Meet the man behind the pizzeria operating out of SHACK in Joburg's Orange Farm Themba Limekhaya started his business Mkhukhu Pizza from his shack after learning how to make pizza. 11 September 2023 8:49 PM
Sun International reports 11,6% rise in income in the first half of 2023 Its resorts and hotels segment had experienced a strong recovery during the six months, compared to recent years which were impact... 11 September 2023 8:33 PM
Avian flu outbreak might result in a shortage of eggs in South Africa This is also likely to result in an increase in the retail price of eggs. 11 September 2023 7:36 PM
View all Business
How to convince employers YOU are the right person for the job With unemployment as high as it is, it is essential to remain informed about job opportunities and what employers seek. 12 September 2023 10:09 AM
[LISTEN] Why you should invest in your children's future as soon as they're born Many parents want their children to have the best opportunities possible, but it can be tough to financially provide this. 11 September 2023 1:12 PM
Chimpanzees are NOT pets, no matter what social media tells you Chimpanzees are our closest living relatives. Primates are not pets. 11 September 2023 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] What's the deal with the 'traffic lights' at the Rugby World Cup? Is it for communication or for passing on tactical information? 11 September 2023 3:24 PM
Fans frustrated after SABC World Cup coverage crashes during Springbok game Shortly after the Springboks versus Scotland game kicked off, the SABC’s website and streaming platform crashed. 11 September 2023 11:07 AM
'Are we complaining just to complain?' Rugby analyst on Springboks' win Brendan Nel speaks to Lester Kiewit about the Springboks’ victory over Scotland in their opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. 11 September 2023 10:39 AM
View all Sport
Happy 29th birthday, RM from BTS! The singer and rapper is most well-known as the lead of the K-pop superstars BTS. 12 September 2023 9:35 AM
America's Got Talent's Putri Ariani's U2 cover is why Simon Cowell loves his job Simon Cowell noted that U2 cleared the song for Ariani to sing on America's Got Talent. 11 September 2023 12:45 PM
Happy 46th birthday, Ludacris! 7 fun facts you may not know about him Grammy award-winning rapper and actor Ludacris turns 46 today. 11 September 2023 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder A yoga class was cut short after someone called the police to report a “mass killing” after seeing people lying on the floor. 11 September 2023 11:36 AM
Russian delegation attends North Korea’s 75th anniversary, arms talks may follow This past weekend, North Korea marked 75 years since its founding and 75 years of Kim dynasty rule. 11 September 2023 10:56 AM
[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks Skipper Siya Kolisi responded in kind, thanking the young choir in French on Instagram. 9 September 2023 6:56 PM
View all World
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

How to convince employers YOU are the right person for the job

12 September 2023 10:09 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Unemployment
Recruitment
job search

With unemployment as high as it is, it is essential to remain informed about job opportunities and what employers seek.

Africa Melane speaks to Lorna O'Brien, Owner and Operator at O'Brien Recruitment.

According to O’Brien, there seems to be an increase in job opportunities, both permanent and temporary.

She says despite South Africa's high unemployment rate, employers struggle to fill roles due to skills shortages.

RELATED: World of work: Can you choose to leave previous work experience off your CV?

One of the most important things that employers look out for is skills, and if you have the right ones for the job.

An in-demand area where we need more skilled workers is in trades.

I would definitely encourage people to study more in the line of vocational skills, things that cannot be replaced by AI.

Lorna O'Brien, Owner/Operator - O'Brien Recruitment

RELATED: How to help your child prepare for the world of work

AI has really changed the world, but Chat GPT is never going to unblock your drain.

Lorna O'Brien, Owner/Operator - O'Brien Recruitment

However, while skills are important for any job, there are other ways to make yourself stand out.

O’Brien says that having the right attitude is extremely important, so employers know how you will fit in the company.

People want to hire people they like.

Lorna O'Brien, Owner/Operator - O'Brien Recruitment
Picture: © rawpixel/123rf.com
Picture: © rawpixel/123rf.com

In addition to this, potential employers will look into you so ensure your social media presence is appropriate and your LinkedIn is up to date.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : How to convince employers YOU are the right person for the job




12 September 2023 10:09 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Unemployment
Recruitment
job search

More from Lifestyle

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Dave Young

Mountaineer survives 600m fall with only a few cuts and bruises

12 September 2023 9:11 AM

A climber in New Zealand "miraculously" survived a fall of 600m with only minor injuries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

[LISTEN] Why you should invest in your children's future as soon as they're born

11 September 2023 1:12 PM

Many parents want their children to have the best opportunities possible, but it can be tough to financially provide this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chimpanzee / Pexels: Francesco Ungaro

Chimpanzees are NOT pets, no matter what social media tells you

11 September 2023 12:26 PM

Chimpanzees are our closest living relatives. Primates are not pets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Possible shod hominin tracks in the Garden Route National Park, South Africa / Charles Helm via The Conversation.

Oh my sole! South African beach offers oldest evidence yet of human footwear

11 September 2023 11:22 AM

Footwear has evolved over the years but when did our ancestors first fashion footwear?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer-songwriter, Moby. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Justin Higuchi

Happy 58th birthday, Moby! We look back at his best tunes

11 September 2023 9:05 AM

From 'Porcelain' to 'Natural Blues', jam along to Moby's 10 best songs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

Rugby World Cup BOOSTS inverter sales: 'People want to watch their team'

11 September 2023 8:39 AM

Rugby lovers across the country are tuning in for the World Cup, and making sure loadshedding does not interrupt a thing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Do you feel burnt out? Here's some tips on how to reset

10 September 2023 12:21 PM

Resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane help interrogate the phenomenon of burnout, the signs that you might be experiencing burnout and if so how do you regain balance. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Twitter/@ContentAwardsSA

Tums The Narrator takes home the ultimate prize at DSTV Content Creator Awards

10 September 2023 11:36 AM

The Awards celebrates the people, brands and agencies behind thumb-stopping content.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heart Health. Picture: Pixabay.com

‘Cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death in SA'

10 September 2023 8:06 AM

September is Heart Awareness Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of French schoolkids singing the SA anthem with the Springboks @SiyaKolisi on Instagram

[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks

9 September 2023 6:56 PM

Skipper Siya Kolisi responded in kind, thanking the young choir in French on Instagram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mkhwebane impeachment: 'She should never have been appointed' - DA

Local

Babita Deokaran case 'blundered'. Police sat on vital evidence - Jeff Wicks

Local

Mkhwebane’s fate rests on Ramaphosa's shoulders after MPs voted for her exit

Politics

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane impeachment: DA vindicated, EFF likely to pursue judicial review

12 September 2023 11:10 AM

Court to rule on Zuma's appeal application to privately prosecute Ramaphosa

12 September 2023 10:09 AM

Magudumana may appeal bail application denial but success unlikely, says expert

12 September 2023 9:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA