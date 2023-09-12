How to convince employers YOU are the right person for the job
Africa Melane speaks to Lorna O'Brien, Owner and Operator at O'Brien Recruitment.
According to O’Brien, there seems to be an increase in job opportunities, both permanent and temporary.
She says despite South Africa's high unemployment rate, employers struggle to fill roles due to skills shortages.
One of the most important things that employers look out for is skills, and if you have the right ones for the job.
An in-demand area where we need more skilled workers is in trades.
I would definitely encourage people to study more in the line of vocational skills, things that cannot be replaced by AI.Lorna O'Brien, Owner/Operator - O'Brien Recruitment
AI has really changed the world, but Chat GPT is never going to unblock your drain.Lorna O'Brien, Owner/Operator - O'Brien Recruitment
However, while skills are important for any job, there are other ways to make yourself stand out.
O’Brien says that having the right attitude is extremely important, so employers know how you will fit in the company.
People want to hire people they like.Lorna O'Brien, Owner/Operator - O'Brien Recruitment
In addition to this, potential employers will look into you so ensure your social media presence is appropriate and your LinkedIn is up to date.
