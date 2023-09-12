MultiChoice promises to clamp down on illegal Rugby World Cup streaming sites





John Maytham speaks to Phil Leavesley, Head of Legal at Supersport MultiChoice.

MultiChoice says it's actively seeking to pursue and prosecute illegal streaming sites offering access to Rugby World Cup games at a fraction of the cost of a legitimate subscription.

Legal access to all RWC matches is available through a DStv streaming subscription (R1 598) or for free on SABC, which will air 16 games of the tournament.

Leavesley says while illegal streaming for soccer matches is far higher, there are a considerable number of sites offering access to rugby games.

He adds that when it comes to clamping down, they're mostly targeting the big fish, not individual viewers.

I'm not aware of a case in South Africa that has actually pursued an individual, but if one starts sharing content...then there's a risk. Phil Leavesley, Head of Legal - Supersport MultiChoice

When we're looking at who we want to target in this sort of space, we're looking more to organised crime, entities who will offer VPN that is bundled with illegal streaming content. Phil Leavesley, Head of Legal - Supersport MultiChoice

There are many of them...In the last few days, we've picked up a number of international networks that are available with VPN. Phil Leavesley, Head of Legal - Supersport MultiChoice

We cooperate with many entities around the world...anti piracy providers...INTERPOL...to identify and monitor these organised criminal arrangements. Phil Leavesley, Head of Legal - Supersport MultiChoice

RELATED: 'Are we complaining just to complain?' Rugby analyst on Springboks' win

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.