Buthelezi's legacy: 'Figures in political history aren't one thing or the other'
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
The founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) passed away on Saturday at the age of 95.
While many people paid tribute to the political leader and praised his contributions, others had a darker view of his legacy.
RELATED: 'Buthelezi one of our most impactful leaders whether you shared his views or no'
The City Press published a piece where they spoke about Buthelezi’s ‘murderous legacy.’
Mondli has always been clear on his views around Buthelezi.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
In response, the IFP called City Press editor Mondli Makhanya, who wrote the piece, a ‘doomsayer.’
RELATED: 'People were killed and Buthelezi worked hand in glove with those responsible'
Friedman says that while Buthelezi’s legacy is littered with some problematic actions, there are arguments that he did what he could to fight apartheid from the inside.
These figures in political history are not one thing or the other.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
One has to think about these things and be honest.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
