Nasty C punches fan on stage during concert in Zambia

12 September 2023 11:32 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Nasty C
music news

Nasty C delivered a surprise punch to an overenthusiastic fan who interrupted his African Throne tour performance in Zambia.

Renowned South African rapper Nasty C is currently on his African Throne tour which kicked off last month.

On the tour's recent stop in Zambia, Nasty C made headlines for his performance but mostly for punching a fan who made his way onto the stage during the performance.

Some fans are questioning if this is part of the bizarre things fans are doing to get their favourite musicians' attention?

RELATED: Throwing things on stage is bad concert etiquette, but it’s not a new trend

Take a look at the moment reposted by @emmykmwika on TikTok below.

@emmykmwika people who like getting on stage to just hug they favorite artist should stop…..they will be just getting themselves injured #foryoupage #zambiantiktok🇿🇲 #nastyc #musicfestival ♬ original sound - Emily ❤️🇿🇲

Of course, fans on X (previously, Twitter) reacted online saying Nasty C overacted while others thought the fan was in the wrong for interrupting the performance.

Over in Hollywood, Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone, P!nk had someone's ashes thrown at her while Harry Styles was hit with a random object - has this trend come to Mzansi?

RELATED: [WATCH] CARDI B GOOIS MIC AT AUDIENCE MEMBER WHO THREW A DRINK AT HER ON STAGE

RELATED: [WATCH] HARRY STYLES HIT IN THE FACE WITH A RANDOM OBJECT DURING VIENNA CONCERT

The tour’s next stop will be in Abuja, Nigeria on Friday night followed by stops in Ghana, Tanzania, England, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Dubai.


