Nasty C punches fan on stage during concert in Zambia





Renowned South African rapper Nasty C is currently on his African Throne tour which kicked off last month.

On the tour's recent stop in Zambia, Nasty C made headlines for his performance but mostly for punching a fan who made his way onto the stage during the performance.

Some fans are questioning if this is part of the bizarre things fans are doing to get their favourite musicians' attention?

Take a look at the moment reposted by @emmykmwika on TikTok below.

Of course, fans on X (previously, Twitter) reacted online saying Nasty C overacted while others thought the fan was in the wrong for interrupting the performance.

Ya'll saying it was unnecessary. I guess celebrities don't feel safe anymore especially with the recent assassinations. Nasty probably thought he was trying to hurt him. ' Zinhle Maboe (@ma_sonder) September 10, 2023

The first nasty C move was necessary but the follow up was unnecessary as people already intervened. Something definitely got to him. He's not alright. Maybe the fan irritated him somehow before he decided to jump onto the stage. ' Madridista (@skeptical_Veeno) September 10, 2023

I guess he was caught off guard but he just keep beating him😭 and poor dude meant no harm😭 ' Paballo❄️ (@paballo_maseko) September 10, 2023

Over in Hollywood, Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone, P!nk had someone's ashes thrown at her while Harry Styles was hit with a random object - has this trend come to Mzansi?

The tour’s next stop will be in Abuja, Nigeria on Friday night followed by stops in Ghana, Tanzania, England, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Dubai.

