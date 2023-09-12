'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah





Emmy nominated comedian Trevor Noah joins Clement Manyathela for a chat about his career, his take on current affairs and his current tour which sees him performing in Johannesburg and Pretoria this week.

SA comedian Trevor Noah in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

"Dumelang, it's 9:09, welcome to the Clement Manyathela Show. I hope you're well this morning, my name is Trevor Noah"

So comedian and writer (and beloved South African prodigal son) Trevor Noah greeted listeners on Primedia 702's mid-morning show on Tuesday.

Taking up the mic alongside host Clement Manyathela , Noah delighted his fans as he co-hosted the programme's 'open line'.

In between taking calls from listeners, the 'Born A Crime' author spoke to Manyathela about how it feels to be back home.

On performing in South Africa again

It's been overwhelming. It's not my first time coming home, but it's my first time coming home to do shows in many years. I come home frequently. The biggest gap when I didn't come home was during Covid. Trevor Noah, Comedian

It's nice to be back again performing for South African audiences. Cape Town was phenomenal, Durban was amazing. But coming here to Joburg and Pretoria? That's where I started my thing. Trevor Noah, Comedian

On staying 'relevant' to South African audiences

First and foremost this will always be home. My house, my domicile is in New York, but when you think of where your heart is, that's always gonna be South Africa. Trevor Noah, Comedian

My friends are here, my family is here. So the conversations we have are about what's happening here. I follow the politics. Trevor Noah, Comedian

On his Hollywood success

There are moments where it's still surreal and there are moments where I'm working too hard to take a moment to pinch myself. Trevor Noah, Comedian

Contrary to popular belief, I never got into any of the things I got into for any measure of fame. Trevor Noah, Comedian

On his decision to quit The Daily Show

The hardest part [about doing the show] is that you don't switch off and you don't stop when the show does, because you want to be in a space where you can apply some sort of insight to a topic that deserves it. Trevor Noah, Comedian

It was hard. When I first got to the US I would spend maybe 18 hours a day studying. "Ok whats happening in Congress, in the Senate", it was hectic. Trevor Noah, Comedian

Now I get to breathe. I'll spend four days just not reading the news...I'm fine not knowing what's going on for a few days. Trevor Noah, Comedian

Noah takes to the stage at the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria tonight until 16 September.

