[LISTEN] Boeing CEO commutes to work by private jet, takes over 400 trips

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
IFP welcomes govt move to grant Mangosuthu Buthelezi a special official funeral Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi died over the weekend, a week after he was discharged from hospital where spent a month. He was 95-yea... 12 September 2023 1:56 PM
De Ruyter guilty of maladministration for authorising secret Eskom probe - SIU Head of the SIU Andy Mothibi told Parliament on Tuesday that De Ruyter's investigation into corruption at Eskom was kept from the... 12 September 2023 12:53 PM
Cosatu warns National Treasury that cost-cutting will only 'choke the economy' Unless we deal with the 'cancer' facing the economy, we will continue to be in a crisis, says Cosatu's Matthew Parks. 12 September 2023 11:49 AM
View all Local
‘We’re the unwanted step-child of the country’ - National Coloured Congress The Cape Coloured Congress, now National Coloured Congress, is highlighting issues facing coloured people across the country. 12 September 2023 2:39 PM
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in supp... 11 September 2023 5:03 PM
Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhweb... 11 September 2023 3:50 PM
View all Politics
Good news for consumers! Inflation expected to start declining There is light at the end of the tunnel for consumers as inflation expectations decline for the first time in two years. 12 September 2023 8:53 AM
Meet the man behind the pizzeria operating out of SHACK in Joburg's Orange Farm Themba Limekhaya started his business Mkhukhu Pizza from his shack after learning how to make pizza. 11 September 2023 8:49 PM
Sun International reports 11,6% rise in income in the first half of 2023 Its resorts and hotels segment had experienced a strong recovery during the six months, compared to recent years which were impact... 11 September 2023 8:33 PM
View all Business
They cheated, now what? Infidelity doesn't have to mean divorce says therapist Infidelity Recovery Coach Sariah Bastian talks about the inner work that is needed to heal from the trauma of infidelity. 12 September 2023 1:47 PM
Spice up your food with surprisingly healthy cinnamon If you want to add some spice to your life, and your health, cinnamon can do just that. 12 September 2023 1:17 PM
Google Chrome has rolled out a new way to track and serve you ads Here’s what you need to know. 12 September 2023 10:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
'They were short on intensity': Mac Masina unpacks the Boks clash with Scotland The Springboks won their first 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Scotland on Sunday evening. 12 September 2023 2:19 PM
Could the Springboks' alternative colourful and patterned teal kits be a tactic? Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Sherylle Calder of EyeGym about what the colour and design of the Springboks’ new alternate kit offers. 12 September 2023 2:09 PM
Kgothatso Montjane receives a hero's welcome after second grand slam win The wheelchair tennis player scored her second grand slam win at the US Open. 12 September 2023 12:45 PM
View all Sport
Nasty C punches fan on stage during concert in Zambia Nasty C delivered a surprise punch to an overenthusiastic fan who interrupted his African Throne tour performance in Zambia. 12 September 2023 11:32 AM
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet entangled at US Open? After a video of the two surfaced from the event, fans are wondering if the pair are dating? 12 September 2023 10:52 AM
Happy 29th birthday, RM from BTS! The singer and rapper is most well-known as the lead of the K-pop superstars BTS. 12 September 2023 9:35 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Boeing CEO commutes to work by private jet, takes over 400 trips 'In terms of the environment, should private jets even exist?' 12 September 2023 2:51 PM
Mountaineer survives 600m fall with only a few cuts and bruises A climber in New Zealand "miraculously" survived a fall of 600m with only minor injuries. 12 September 2023 9:11 AM
'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder A yoga class was cut short after someone called the police to report a “mass killing” after seeing people lying on the floor. 11 September 2023 11:36 AM
View all World
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

[LISTEN] Boeing CEO commutes to work by private jet, takes over 400 trips

12 September 2023 2:51 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Air pollution
Barbs Wire

'In terms of the environment, should private jets even exist?'

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 5:07).

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, David Calhoun took over as Boeing CEO.

When the pandemic hit, he too, like most people around the world, started working from home.

According to the Wall Street Journal, as the pandemic eased up, they slowly encouraged a 'return-to-office' by making the opportunity too good to pass up.

This included implementing happy hours, inviting guest speakers, and even visits from alpacas.

Calhoun on the other hand has made roughly 400 trips commuting to and from work by private jet, and according to employees, is hardly seen at the office.

Friedman questions the impacts that it has on the environment and whether or not it's worth it for one individual.

Additionally, she questions whether employees who live outside of the city/area of the head quarters should be hired.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun / Wikimedia Commons: Narendra Modi
Boeing CEO David Calhoun / Wikimedia Commons: Narendra Modi

RELATED: Air pollution is doing MORE damage to our health than smoking - study

In terms of the environment, should private jets even exist?

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

If you're that wealthy, fly in one of those pods on a normal plane.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




12 September 2023 2:51 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Air pollution
Barbs Wire

More from World

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Dave Young

Mountaineer survives 600m fall with only a few cuts and bruises

12 September 2023 9:11 AM

A climber in New Zealand "miraculously" survived a fall of 600m with only minor injuries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pexels.com

'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder

11 September 2023 11:36 AM

A yoga class was cut short after someone called the police to report a “mass killing” after seeing people lying on the floor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© shahin55/123rf.com

Russian delegation attends North Korea’s 75th anniversary, arms talks may follow

11 September 2023 10:56 AM

This past weekend, North Korea marked 75 years since its founding and 75 years of Kim dynasty rule.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of French schoolkids singing the SA anthem with the Springboks @SiyaKolisi on Instagram

[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks

9 September 2023 6:56 PM

Skipper Siya Kolisi responded in kind, thanking the young choir in French on Instagram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ogonekipit/123rf.com

China's draft law bans clothes that 'hurt the country's feelings'

8 September 2023 10:14 AM

China has drafted a new law that bans clothes or speech that could 'hurt the feelings’ of the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: US Actor Danny Masterson. Picture: Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV from Culver City via Wikimedia Commons

Danny Masterson ('That 70s Show') gets 30 years to life behind bars for rape

8 September 2023 7:47 AM

Actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: FC Bayern Munich. Picture: JörgGehlmann via Wikimedia Commons

Rwanda sponsors Bayern Munich, sportswashing allegations follow

7 September 2023 5:43 PM

Germany’s biggest football club, Bayern Munich, has struck a controversial sponsorship deal with Rwanda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No man left behind: Brave Vietnam vet awarded Medal of Honor 55 years later

7 September 2023 5:07 PM

President Biden presented the award to U.S. Army helicopter pilot Larry Taylor at the White House on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China's Great Wall. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ermell

Construction workers severely damage China’s Great Wall looking for shortcut

6 September 2023 12:01 PM

Finding a shortcut isn’t always the best answer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

French state schools sends home dozens of girls wearing banned Muslim abayas / Wikimedia Commons: Giuseppe Pinto

French state schools send home dozens of girls wearing banned Muslim abayas

6 September 2023 11:28 AM

France believes that any religious sign in state schools and government buildings violate secular laws.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah

Entertainment

Where does the Springboks' green and gold kit come from?

Sport

No joke! High school student could face legal consequences for prank gone wrong

Local

EWN Highlights

Stage 6 power cuts return due to generating units losses, increased maintenance

12 September 2023 5:20 PM

Presidency welcomes dismissal of JZ private prosecution appeal against Ramaphosa

12 September 2023 5:07 PM

Tshwane Bus Services issues dismissal notices to 7 employees

12 September 2023 4:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA