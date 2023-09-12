Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Kgothatso Montjane receives a hero's welcome after second grand slam win

12 September 2023 12:45 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane

The wheelchair tennis player scored her second grand slam win at the US Open.

Kgothatso Montjane continues to fly the South African flag high!

The wheelchair tennis player scored her SECOND grand slam win over the weekend.

She and her partner Yui Kamiji were crowned the Women’s Wheelchair Doubles Champions at the US Open.

This is hot off the heels of her historic win at the French Open.

RELATED: Kgothatso Montjane becomes 1st SA woman to win a French Open title since 1981

She also became the first black South African woman to reach a Wimbledon singles final in 2021.

The win at the US Open bumped her world ranking to three for women’s doubles.

Montjane received a hero's welcome when she touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

RELATED: Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open


This article first appeared on 947 : Kgothatso Montjane receives a hero's welcome after second grand slam win




