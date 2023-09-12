Kgothatso Montjane receives a hero's welcome after second grand slam win





Kgothatso Montjane continues to fly the South African flag high!

The wheelchair tennis player scored her SECOND grand slam win over the weekend.

She and her partner Yui Kamiji were crowned the Women’s Wheelchair Doubles Champions at the US Open.

Yui Kamiji & Kgothatso Montjane claim the wheelchair women's doubles title! 🏆 @DeloitteUS | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/d9nXJOnQvA ' US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

This is hot off the heels of her historic win at the French Open.

She also became the first black South African woman to reach a Wimbledon singles final in 2021.

The win at the US Open bumped her world ranking to three for women’s doubles.

Montjane received a hero's welcome when she touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

Our girl, Kgothatso Montjane, has arrived home with the @USOpen trophy! She was welcomed by the media, her team, Tennis SA and @GautengSACR's Fanie Mokoena at OR Tambo Airport.



Congratulations once again, champ, on your second Grand Slam title! 🏆#USOpen#WheelchairTennis pic.twitter.com/4GXs359xiw ' Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) September 12, 2023

