'They were short on intensity': Mac Masina unpacks the Boks clash with Scotland





Robert Marawa chats to Mac Masina, former Springbok Sevens and Lions Center about the Springboks' winning match.

South Africa got the job done with an 18–3 win over Scotland in their first game at the 2023 Rugby World Cup over the weekend.

Masina says it's no secret that the Boks are the team everyone wants to beat in this tournament.

A lot of the games that have been played, everyone has been watching the Springboks. Remember, the Springboks are the team everyone wants to beat. Mac Masina, Former Springbok Sevens and Lions Center

Scotland were playing out of their skin to try and stop this rampant team. Mac Masina, Former Springbok Sevens and Lions Center

But despite their success on the pitch on Sunday, Masina says it was far from a perfect performance.

There were quite a few things I thought they could have done better. Mac Masina, Former Springbok Sevens and Lions Center

There were times when I thought, right we've got them on the ropes [Scotland] and all of a sudden the defence of the Scotland team just came up on top. Mac Masina, Former Springbok Sevens and Lions Center

While the Springboks will take on Romania next (Sunday, 17 September), it's their clash against Ireland on Saturday, 23 September that is likely to be their biggest challenge.

