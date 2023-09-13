



Joburg residents can expect clear skies and warm weather on Thursday, with a high of 25 degrees celsius and a low of 16 degrees celsius.

On Monday, a slight drop in temperature is predicted, with a high of 24 degrees celsius.

For the rest of the week we are expecting quite a nice recovery. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster – South African Weather Service

Unfortunately for Cape Town residents, winter isn't going away just yet.

Viljoen says that we can expect some rain with a high of 16 degrees celsius on Thursday, due to a cold front making it's way across the Cape.

They still under quite wintery conditions down there in the Cape. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster – South African Weather Service

weather update / Pexels: Johannes Plenio

This article first appeared on 702 : [WEATHER] Clear skies for JHB, WC to brace themselves for a cold, wet week