[WEATHER] Clear skies for JHB, WC to brace themselves for a cold, wet week
Mandy Wiener interviews Elizabeth Viljoen, South African Weather Service Forecaster (skip to 34:40).
Joburg residents can expect clear skies and warm weather on Thursday, with a high of 25 degrees celsius and a low of 16 degrees celsius.
On Monday, a slight drop in temperature is predicted, with a high of 24 degrees celsius.
For the rest of the week we are expecting quite a nice recovery.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster – South African Weather Service
Unfortunately for Cape Town residents, winter isn't going away just yet.
Viljoen says that we can expect some rain with a high of 16 degrees celsius on Thursday, due to a cold front making it's way across the Cape.
They still under quite wintery conditions down there in the Cape.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster – South African Weather Service
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WEATHER] Clear skies for JHB, WC to brace themselves for a cold, wet week
Source : Pexels: Johannes Plenio
