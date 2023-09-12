Could the Springboks' alternative colourful and patterned teal kits be a tactic?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Doctor Sherylle Calder of EyeGym about whether the colour and design of the Springboks’ new alternate kit offers any visual advantages over their competitors.
While the Springboks won their first 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Scotland on Sunday evening, some people expressed joy over their win but most fans couldn't stop talking about the team's kit.
The teams quintessential green and gold jerseys were swapped for alternative teal-ish kits.
Kiewit's asking:
1) Is the colourful and patterned new teal jersey a tactic?
2) Does it help teams spot each other faster on the field or might it disguise them from opposing teams?
3) Does the kit colour and design take away from a team's performance?
To answer all this, Calder says that she thinks there are some performance visibility links but it might be difficult to measure.
From my perspective, I think it makes a difference. However, research done over the years shows that there's no correlation between performance and kit colour.Sherylle Calder, Doctor - EyeGym
Another aspect to consider is sponsors who very often might dictate what colours they want a team to wear.
