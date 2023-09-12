Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
‘We’re the unwanted step-child of the country’ - National Coloured Congress

12 September 2023 2:39 PM
by Keely Goodall
Coloured Community
Cape Coloured Congress
cape coloured
National Coloured Congress

The Cape Coloured Congress, now National Coloured Congress, is highlighting issues facing coloured people across the country.

Clarence Ford speaks to Fadiel Adams, president of Cape Coloured Congress/National Coloured Congress.

The Cape Coloured Congress was created as a political party to speak for the Cape coloured community and to highlight the issues they face.

However, Adams says they have found that the core issues that coloured people in the Cape face are the same as those in other parts of the country, so they are expanding the group to include others.

RELATED: Inside the pages of 'Coloured': Understanding complexities of Coloured culture

It will be changing its name to the National Coloured Congress (NCC).

He says that some of the issues facing coloured South Africans are joblessness, homelessness and consistent marginalisation as a result of racism.

RELATED: [LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?'

It is a racist ANC and a racist Democratic Alliance.

Fadiel Adams, President - National Coloured Congress

The ANC turned its back on us, the DA never cared about us. We are the unwanted step-child of this country.

Fadiel Adams, President - National Coloured Congress
Picture: National Coloured Congress/Facebook
Picture: National Coloured Congress/Facebook

Adams adds that the NCC is the ‘unofficial, official opposition’ to the DA.

He says that on a provincial level, the DA is as corrupt as the ANC.

Adams explains that if they were to gain power in the province, their politics would be focused on fairness and equality for all.

Listen to the interview above for more.




