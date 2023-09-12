‘We’re the unwanted step-child of the country’ - National Coloured Congress
Clarence Ford speaks to Fadiel Adams, president of Cape Coloured Congress/National Coloured Congress.
The Cape Coloured Congress was created as a political party to speak for the Cape coloured community and to highlight the issues they face.
However, Adams says they have found that the core issues that coloured people in the Cape face are the same as those in other parts of the country, so they are expanding the group to include others.
It will be changing its name to the National Coloured Congress (NCC).
He says that some of the issues facing coloured South Africans are joblessness, homelessness and consistent marginalisation as a result of racism.
It is a racist ANC and a racist Democratic Alliance.Fadiel Adams, President - National Coloured Congress
The ANC turned its back on us, the DA never cared about us. We are the unwanted step-child of this country.Fadiel Adams, President - National Coloured Congress
Adams adds that the NCC is the ‘unofficial, official opposition’ to the DA.
He says that on a provincial level, the DA is as corrupt as the ANC.
Adams explains that if they were to gain power in the province, their politics would be focused on fairness and equality for all.
Listen to the interview above for more.
