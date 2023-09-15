Spend #AnHourWith Pretoria's singing optometrist Tiaan Massyn this Sunday!

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to receive full military honours at Saturday funeral Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will have a category one funeral in Ulundi in KwaZulu Natal on Saturday. 15 September 2023 8:31 AM
Barry Steenkamp passes away at 80 The Reeva Steenkamp Foundation said Barry was a blessing to many people, adding that he would be remembered with love and great fo... 15 September 2023 7:05 AM
Govt’s ‘hollow’ grants non-payment apology 'meaningless' to elderly: Black Sash The human rights organisation expressed disappointment in government's address of the grant payment system's glitches on Thursday,... 15 September 2023 6:54 AM
View all Local
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
Parly vote on whether Gcaleka should be Public Protector postponed, once again The vote was already postponed once, after originally being scheduled to take place on Monday, when the National Assembly voted on... 14 September 2023 11:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
View all Politics
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business' The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Cap... 14 September 2023 9:22 PM
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment Africa Melane talks to CEO Alan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its full-year results. 14 September 2023 7:23 PM
View all Business
UP study flags concerns over levels of listeriosis-causing pathogen in beef The study has found that 4.6% of chilled carcasses sampled at seven abattoirs were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. 14 September 2023 5:56 PM
Halala! Kruger National Park named one of the newest Wonders Of The World A well-deserved win. 14 September 2023 5:23 PM
Reflecting on the 25 biggest moments in Google Search From images to AI, there's no denying that Google has made our lives easier. 14 September 2023 4:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
School Sport Indaba highlights need for investment in youth sport - Zizi Kodwa The minister of sport discussed the importance of the two-day School Sport Indaba which is taking place in Johannesburg. 14 September 2023 8:01 PM
Dricus du Plessis on Israel Adesanya’s shocking defeat: ‘worst we’ve ever seen’ Dricus du Plessis breaks his silence following Israel Adesanya shocking defeat. 14 September 2023 4:05 PM
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September. 14 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHourWith Pretoria's singing optometrist Tiaan Massyn this Sunday! On Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Massyn, to play his favourite music from the 80s and 90s. 15 September 2023 7:22 AM
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September. 14 September 2023 3:09 PM
Remembering Amy Winehouse on what would've been her 40th birthday Amy Winehouse would've been 40 years old today - let's go down memory lane with some of her best music. 14 September 2023 2:57 PM
View all Entertainment
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
View all World
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
View all Africa
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why? 'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society. 12 September 2023 8:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Spend #AnHourWith Pretoria's singing optometrist Tiaan Massyn this Sunday!

15 September 2023 7:22 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
#AnHourWith

On Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Massyn, to play his favourite music from the 80s and 90s.
anhourwith-tiaan-massyn-social-600x600png

This Sunday, Tiaan Massyn, Centurion's singing optometrist, takes over CapeTalk's music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play her or his favourite music from the 80s and 90s.

Massyn is an optometrist by profession, running two successful practices. In his spare time, he writes and creates music. In March 2023, he released his debut single, Die Son Kom Op.

But there's more to Tiaan Massyn than just music and optometry.

This 29-year-old is also a Top 10 finalist in the Mr. South Africa pageant.

Not only will he play great music, but he'll also share the fondest stories and musical memories of when those songs were top of the charts.

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Cher, Elton John, Toto and more.

Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour... Only on CapeTalk.




15 September 2023 7:22 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
#AnHourWith

More from Entertainment

The All Blacks perform the haka before a Rugby World Cup match. Picture: @AllBlacks/Twitter

Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia

14 September 2023 3:09 PM

Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Gregory Gebhardt

Remembering Amy Winehouse on what would've been her 40th birthday

14 September 2023 2:57 PM

Amy Winehouse would've been 40 years old today - let's go down memory lane with some of her best music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oprah Winfrey at the Global Citizen Festival on 2 December 2018 at the FNB Stadium. Picture: Supplied.

Oprah Winfrey calls backlash over Maui wildfire fund ‘vitriol’

14 September 2023 12:27 PM

The hits just keep on coming for Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson People’s Fund of Maui fundraising campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phonixthecool signs with Death Row Records. Photo: Instagram/Phonixthecool

SA rapper Phonixthecool signs historic deal with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records

14 September 2023 8:48 AM

Durban rapper Phonixthecool is the first African act to sign with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Pinkfong Baby Shark YouTube channel

Baby Shark (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) turns 7! Parents, are your ears okay?

13 September 2023 11:53 AM

Baby Shark turns seven years old! Can you believe it?!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Deal or No Deal SA: Meet Mali, R58K richer and aspiring to take over Kat's job?

13 September 2023 11:29 AM

Mali is a budding young talent - acting and presenting - and won R58,920 on Friday's episode.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA comedian Trevor Noah in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah

12 September 2023 1:08 PM

The South African comedian is back on home soil to perform sold out shows in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper Nasty C performing at Riky Rick's Cotton Fest on 5 February 2023. Riky Rick started the concert and it has continued after his death as a tribute to the artist. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Nasty C punches fan on stage during concert in Zambia

12 September 2023 11:32 AM

Nasty C delivered a surprise punch to an overenthusiastic fan who interrupted his African Throne tour performance in Zambia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet entangled at US Open?

12 September 2023 10:52 AM

After a video of the two surfaced from the event, fans are wondering if the pair are dating?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RM from BTS. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Dispatch

Happy 29th birthday, RM from BTS!

12 September 2023 9:35 AM

The singer and rapper is most well-known as the lead of the K-pop superstars BTS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to receive full military honours at Saturday funeral

Local

Barry Steenkamp passes away at 80

Local

Govt’s ‘hollow’ grants non-payment apology 'meaningless' to elderly: Black Sash

Local

EWN Highlights

Ithala Bank to rename Ulundi branch after Buthelezi to 'memorialise his legacy'

15 September 2023 10:12 AM

Postbank resignations, ploy to avoid accounting for unlawful conduct - Gungubele

15 September 2023 10:04 AM

Lamola pins SA's high crime rate on social ills in defence of justice system

15 September 2023 9:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA