Spend #AnHourWith Pretoria's singing optometrist Tiaan Massyn this Sunday!





This Sunday, Tiaan Massyn, Centurion's singing optometrist, takes over CapeTalk's music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play her or his favourite music from the 80s and 90s.

Massyn is an optometrist by profession, running two successful practices. In his spare time, he writes and creates music. In March 2023, he released his debut single, Die Son Kom Op.

But there's more to Tiaan Massyn than just music and optometry.

This 29-year-old is also a Top 10 finalist in the Mr. South Africa pageant.

Not only will he play great music, but he'll also share the fondest stories and musical memories of when those songs were top of the charts.

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Cher, Elton John, Toto and more.

Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour... Only on CapeTalk.